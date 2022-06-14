Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 14 June 2022
Nash: 'People say 'they will get a hammering.' Kerry have their eyes wide open to that'

After making three Joe McDonagh Cup finals in a row, has the time come for Kerry to join the Munster championship?

By Maurice Brosnan Tuesday 14 Jun 2022
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

CORK’S EARLY STRUGGLES to shake off Antrim in Corrigan Park last Saturday was not a surprise, according to three-time All-Star Anthony Nash.

Kieran Kingston’s outfit travelled north as huge favourites but trailed by one at half-time. They eventually ran out 3-27 to 2-19 winners. 

Speaking on the latest hurling episode of The42′s GAA Weekly podcast, Nash argued the first half was the result of Antrim’s strong play rather than a lax Cork start. 

“You must give Antrim fierce credit and Darren Gleeson for what he has done up there. I’ve been up in Cushendull. Until anyone has experienced a trip up there, it is what you think rather than see. Antrim people are the most passionate people I have come across for hurling.

“They seem to have fierce confidence in Gleeson. How prepared they are and how they play. It is a tough fixture for Cork too. Head up on a Friday, get the day off and hotel sorted.

“Not making excuses, but I would not say it was Cork complacency. I think there was Antrim excellence as well. They are a fine team.” 

In the other preliminary final, Wexford enjoyed a convincing victory over Kerry. Speaking after the game, Kerry manager Stephen Molumphy stressed they want exposure to top-level sides. 

“It was nice to get a game a week after Croke Park. Playing tier one teams, this is where we want to be.” 

 For Nash, the time has come to consider incorporating Kerry into the Munster championship. 

“100%. One year. What would be lost? People say they will get a hammering. Kerry have their eyes wide open to that. If they don’t prepare well or play well, they know that. To promote hurling in Kerry, if they had three home games next year, two away games. They should get that.

“Why do they get a small advantage? Because we want to promote the game. Three games in Tralee. Let Antrim have three home games. Get big games up there. That is how you promote hurling.

“For one year, it can be six and six in each province. Listen to both managers. Six and six, see how it works.”

About the author:

About the author
Maurice Brosnan
@m_brosnan
maurice@the42.ie

