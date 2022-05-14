Nashwa in the frame for Classic glory after stylish success

Nashwa on her way to victory at Newbury.

NASHWA BOOSTED HER Classic claims with victory in the Haras De Bouquetot Fillies’ Trial Stakes at Newbury.

The Frankel filly had made an impressive seasonal debut at Haydock last month, after finishing third on her only juvenile start, and she was duly sent off the 5-6 favourite to double her tally under Hollie Doyle.

Nashwa was settled last of the seven runners as outsider Flash Betty set the gallop, but she could be noted travelling with ease half a mile from home in the 10-furlong event.

She made effortless progress to grab the initiative with a couple of furlongs to run, but 22-1 shot Stay Alert was not going down without a fight, battling back in the final furlong.

However, Nashwa was never in danger, recording a length-and-three-quarter triumph with Mukaddamah staying on for third.

Trainer John and Thady Gosden already house the Cazoo Oaks favourite in Musidora Stakes scorer Emily Upjohn, but Nashwa could yet take her chance at Epsom on June 3 and she is as low as 7-1 with some firms for the fillies’ Classic.

Connections were in no rush to commit to an Epsom outing though, with the French version at Chantilly on June 19 another possible option.

Earlier, Persian Force booked his ticket for Royal Ascot with an effortless success in the BetVictor Conditions Stakes at Newbury.

Richard Hannon’s charge won the Brocklesby at Doncaster on his racecourse bow in March and was all the rage to follow up as he tried six furlongs for the first time.

Just three runners went to post, with another previous winner, Holguin, setting out to make all while Aidan O’Brien’s newcomer Sierra Blanca raced upsides down the middle of the track.

Rossa Ryan was happy to tuck in behind the Andrew Balding-trained Holguin on the 8-13 market leader until switched out to make his challenge as Sierra Blanca quickly dropped away.

Persian Force swept by the pace-setter in a matter of strides and pulled clear in the closing stages, coming home two and a half lengths clear.

Hannon believes the Mehmas colt compares favourably with former stable star Canford Cliffs, who landed the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot before going on to notch five Group One victories at three and four.

Persian Force is now set to follow the same route to Ascot.

Meanwhile, Baaeed made the perfect start to his highly-anticipated four-year-old campaign with an emphatic victory in the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury.

William Haggas’ superstar made effortless progress last term, going unbeaten in six runs and graduating from winning a Leicester maiden in June to winning back-to-back Group Ones in September and October.

The Sea The Stars colt was a hot favourite to extend his winning streak to seven and the 4-9 market leader made short work of eight rivals in the mile showpiece.

Chindit set out to make all, giving jockey Jim Crowley the opportunity to settle in behind and he could be called the winner some way from home as his rider started to move up the gears and Baaeed lengthened away.

To his credit, Real World tried to make a battle of it in second and ran a fine race in his own right, but he was no match for the three-and-a-quarter-length winner, with Chindit staying on gamely for third, a further length and three-quarters back.

Crowley said: “He is an absolute pleasure to ride and very straightforward. He is the most beautifully-bred horse. He is everything you want in a racehorse. Nothing seems to faze him.”