Ireland's Natalya Coyle qualifies for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

IRELAND’S NATALYA COYLE has qualified for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

The Meath native finished eighth at the European Modern Pentathlon Championships, earning a qualification spot for next year’s Games in doing so. It will come as her third of such after finishing in the top 10 at both London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Coyle and Sive Brassil — who finished 16th — competed in the women’s individual final in Bath, England after scoring 1,022 and 1,028 points respectively in Friday’s semi-finals.

But just Coyle landed one of the eight women’s Tokyo 2020 qualification places on offer today with 1,335 points to her name.

Arthur Lanigan-O’Keeffe battled through injury to finish 25th in yesterday’s men’s individual final.

Yesterday wasn’t meant to be.....



2019 has been a frustrating year of injury and terrible luck (guns failing & awful horse draws).



Regardless of the way this season has turned out on paper I know at stages I have been better than ever!



2020 will be my year!



For context👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/wS6jFxpn0O — Arthur LOK (@ArthurLOK1) August 11, 2019

