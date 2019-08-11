This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 11 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland's Natalya Coyle qualifies for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

The Meath woman finished eighth at the European Modern Pentathlon Championships.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 11 Aug 2019, 7:01 PM
45 minutes ago 1,469 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4761738
Ireland's Natalya Coyle.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Ireland's Natalya Coyle.
Ireland's Natalya Coyle.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

IRELAND’S NATALYA COYLE has qualified for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

The Meath native finished eighth at the European Modern Pentathlon Championships, earning a qualification spot for next year’s Games in doing so. It will come as her third of such after finishing in the top 10 at both London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Coyle and Sive Brassil — who finished 16th — competed in the women’s individual final in Bath, England after scoring 1,022 and 1,028 points respectively in Friday’s semi-finals.

But just Coyle landed one of the eight women’s Tokyo 2020 qualification places on offer today with 1,335 points to her name.

Arthur Lanigan-O’Keeffe battled through injury to finish 25th in yesterday’s men’s individual final.

More to follow.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie