Nate Diaz versus Jorge Masvidal to headline UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden

NATE DIAZ AND Jorge Masvidal will go head-to-head at UFC 244 in a highly-anticipated non-title welterweight fight.

UFC President Dana White confirmed to ESPN on Saturday that the pair would meet on 2 November at Madison Square Garden.

“It’s one of those fights that’s fun, that’s interesting, that the fans are into, that you want to see for five rounds,” White said.

“Yet it’s too big for a Fight Night, so we made it a pay-per-view. I will end up stacking this card with killer fights, and the main event will be those two.”

Diaz beat Anthony Pettis via unanimous decision last month, asking for his next bout to come against Masvidal, who has recently secured back-to-back victories over Darren Till and Ben Askren.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!