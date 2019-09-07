This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Nate Diaz versus Jorge Masvidal to headline UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden

UFC President Dana White confirmed the pair will meet in New York at the start of November.

By The42 Team Saturday 7 Sep 2019, 7:50 PM
1 hour ago 1,736 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4800336
Nate Diaz in action at UFC 241 in California.
Image: Dalton Hamm
Nate Diaz in action at UFC 241 in California.
Nate Diaz in action at UFC 241 in California.
Image: Dalton Hamm

NATE DIAZ AND Jorge Masvidal will go head-to-head at UFC 244 in a highly-anticipated non-title welterweight fight.

UFC President Dana White confirmed to ESPN on Saturday that the pair would meet on 2 November at Madison Square Garden.

“It’s one of those fights that’s fun, that’s interesting, that the fans are into, that you want to see for five rounds,” White said.

“Yet it’s too big for a Fight Night, so we made it a pay-per-view. I will end up stacking this card with killer fights, and the main event will be those two.”

Diaz beat Anthony Pettis via unanimous decision last month, asking for his next bout to come against Masvidal, who has recently secured back-to-back victories over Darren Till and Ben Askren.

