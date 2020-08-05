This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Manchester City complete €44million signing of Nathan Ake

The Netherlands international defender joins Pep Guardiola’s side from relegated Bournemouth.

By AFP Wednesday 5 Aug 2020, 7:50 PM
Nathan Ake at Bournemouth.
Image: PA
Image: PA

MANCHESTER CITY HAVE announced the signing of Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake on a five-year deal.

City agreed a £40million (€44.2million) fee for the Netherlands centre-back, rising to a potential £41million (€45.3million).

Ake is City’s second signing of the delayed summer transfer window, after the club landed Spain U21 winger Ferran Torres from Valencia.

“City have been the best side in England over the course of the last decade,” Ake said in a club statement.

“Coming here is a dream for me. This is a top side full of world-class players. Everywhere you look in this squad there are big names with international pedigree.”

