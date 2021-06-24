Membership : Access or Sign Up
'I think I'm ready' - Ireland U21 defender Collins joins Burnley on a four-year deal

The 20-year-old made 49 appearances for Stoke City since his debut in April 2019.

By Press Association Thursday 24 Jun 2021, 4:32 PM
16 minutes ago 438 Views 2 Comments
Collins with the Clarets scarf.
Image: Twitter/Burnley FC
BURNLEY HAVE BEGUN their summer recruitment with the signing of Stoke defender Nathan Collins.

The 20-year-old Leixlip native, who made 49 appearances for the Potters since his debut in April 2019, has agreed a four-year contract.

“I want to play in the Premier League, ” said Collins.”It’s going to be a jump but I think I can be ready for it.

“I want a challenge. That’s why I play football – to challenge myself and I can’t wait to get going.

“The gaffer here has improved many players before, which is another part of why I came to this club.

I think I’m ready but I just want to improve myself. I want to get better and help this team.”

Collins, a Republic of Ireland U21 central defender who can also play on the right, had last season prematurely ended by a foot injury in February but is now fully fit.

Clarets chairman Alan Pace said they were pleased to have beaten off competition for the “much sought-after” Collins.

“We believe he will be an excellent addition and we see his signing as an ideal start to our summer’s business and the new collaborative approach to transfer activity now in place at the club, through our technical committee that involves the manager and his coaching staff, the scouting and recruitment teams, along with our data analytics department,” he said.

