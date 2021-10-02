Irish defender Nathan Collins handed Premier League debut for Burnley

NATHAN COLLINS HAS been handed his Premier League debut, with the Irish defender named in the Burnley team to play Norwich today.

Collins joined Burnley from Stoke over the summer in a deal worth £12m.

The 20-year-old has featured twice for Burnley so far this season, playing 90 minutes in the EFL Cup wins over Newcastle and Rochdale.

And now Collins will get his first taste of Premier League football, with Sean Dyche naming the Leixlip native in his starting XI for today’s home game against Norwich.

Ireland internationals Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele both start on the bench for Norwich.

📋 Here is how the Clarets line-up this afternoon at Turf Moor 👇



Aaron Lennon makes his first Premier League start of the season, whilst Nathan Collins is in for Ben Mee 🔁



Come on, lads! 👊#BURNOR | #UTC | @SpreadexSport pic.twitter.com/7Joim1rosg — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) October 2, 2021

Earlier this week, Collins was named in Stephen Kenny’s 26-man Republic of Ireland squad for the upcoming games against Azerbaijan and Qatar.

Collins made four appearances for the Ireland U21s across 2019 and 2020 – having also represented Ireland at U17 and U19 level – but has yet to win his first senior cap.

Dyche will hope the Ireland defender can help shore up Burnley’s defence, with his team sitting 19th in the Premier League table heading into today’s fixtures – two points ahead of bottom side Norwich.

Burnley are without a win and have conceded 11 goals in six Premier League games this season, losing four and drawing twice.

