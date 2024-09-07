Nathan Collins ready to find balance as he shows signs of coming of age

ONE OF THE high points of the last few years for the Republic of Ireland was Nathan Collins’ superb individual goal against Ukraine in June 2022.

The defensive anticipation and aggressiveness to step forward from his position to win the ball, and the initiative to do so, followed by the skill and poise to beat opponents at pace with the ball at his feet before a deft finish in the box, marked the defender out as someone capable of producing moments out of the ordinary.

It is also perhaps one of the reasons why some people would like to see Collins moved from centre back into the middle of the park to plug a gap in a major weak spot.

The fact new manager Heimir Hallgrímsson did something similar in his previous job with Jamaica has added fuel to the fire. So too the “back to basics” mantra of the current set-up.

That is not something likely to happen in the short term. Especially against England.

“A lot of them can play midfield, yes”, Hallgrímsson said at his pre-match press conference when asked if Collins or another of the centre-backs could play in midfield. “If we were considering it, I would probably not tell you.”

More than two years on from that Nations League campaign, Collins has secured eye-catching transfers for a combined €50 million.

He has also suffered a kind of personal ignominy when his performance in the 2-0 home defeat to Greece during European Championship qualifying led to him being withdrawn at half-time.

Collins has, at times, epitomised the good, bad and ugly of the demands placed on the modern centre back.

When Burnley were relegated from the Premier League a few months after his Ukrainian slalom, Wolverhampton Wanderers paid just shy of €25m for the Leixlip native.

He lasted one season at Molineux and became Brentford club’s record signing in the summer of 2023 for another €25m.

These may be bottom-half Premier League sides, 14th and 16th respectively last term, but with their use of data and analytics both have been hailed as sophisticated operations.

Collins fit in perfectly and, understandably, was put forward as an example of how Ireland produces players who don’t just have to try and survive in the modern game but have the characteristics and quality to thrive.

Collins has started this campaign excellently and was a standout performer in his side’s defeat to Liverpool at Anfield. He caught the eye with some of the more traditional facets of defending that, somehow, are overlooked by so many.

He made blocks, he made tackles and he put his body on the line.

Brentford came away with nothing from the game but Collins certainly did.

Another season under Thomas Frank should also help him maintain consistency, even if that sounds boring set against the standards and expectations he has outlined for himself to The 42 previously.

“I want to play against the best in the world, I want to try and be the best in the world,” he said just a few minutes after coming off the pitch in January 2023 when played for Wolves against Manchester City and saw Erling Haaland score a hat-trick.

What’s happened since, for club and country, illustrated the importance of finding a balance amid drastic highs and lows in the game.

Think back to his header in the last few moments against France in the opening Euro 2024 qualifier. Mike Maignan’s hands of steel slapped the ball away from the top corner.

Collins sank to his knees and beat the ground in anger and frustration.

All week, as Ireland prepared to face England in the Nations League, talk from those in the international set-up was of finding that right balance between being defensively solid yet capable of conjuring up spells of pressure and moments of excitement in the attacking third.

Collins, on the eve of his 21s cap, is going to be absolutely essential to keeping a clean sheet in the heart of the defence, a position he will remain and where has shown he is coming of age.