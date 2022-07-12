Membership : Access or Sign Up
Irish defender Nathan Collins joins Wolves in reported €24million move

The 21-year-old has agreed a five-year deal with the option of a further twelve months.

By The42 Team Tuesday 12 Jul 2022, 5:04 PM
47 minutes ago
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL NATHAN Collins has joined Wolves from Burnley with the 21-year-old becoming the most expensive Irish footballer ever.

Collins agreed a five-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months, to become Bruno Lage’s first new signing of the summer. The club confirmed the defender has completed his medical in time to join his new teammates for their pre-season training camp in Alicante.

Collins only joined Burnley from Stoke on a four-year deal last summer. He was linked with a move after they were relegated from the Premier League. 

As reported by The Telegraph, Wolves agreed a €24million transfer fee with Burnley. The previous Irish record belonged to Robbie Keane for his £19m transfer from Tottenham Hotspur to Liverpool in 2008.

“We’ve looked at Nathan for a while and admired him, so we’re delighted to bring him to the football club,” said technical director Scott Sellars.

“He’s a very talented young man – he’s only 21, has played international football and had a good season last year with Burnley. We think we’ve signed a player with a lot of potential, as well as being a very good footballer now.

“We’re getting someone who is physically very good, very tall, very athletic, and is very comfortable on the ball – he can step in and take the ball forward, which is what we need. He’s very good in both boxes and has real aerial strength.

“The feedback on his personality is about his leadership qualities, he’s a good character, so he ticks all the boxes. He comes across as expected, a humble young man who is appreciative of the opportunity, so we’re all going to be very happy.”

