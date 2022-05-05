Ireland defender Collins nominated for Premier League Player of the Month

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL NATHAN Collins has been nominated for April’s Premier League Player of the Month award.

The 21-year-old defender made six league starts for the Clarets during the period, scoring goals in wins over Everton and Southampton.

Advertisement

Burnley sacked manager Sean Dyche in mid-April, and since then have claimed ten points from a possible 12 to move up to 16th in the table.

Collins, who is seen as one of Ireland’s top young talents, was handed his first senior international start in March – earning man of the match in a 1-0 win over Lithuania at the Aviva Stadium.

The Leixlip native is included in the eight-strong list alongside Kevin De Bruyne (Man City), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United), Gabriel Jesus (Man City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Man United), Son Heung-min (Tottenham), Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool) and Leandro Trossard (Brighton).

✨ Nathan Collins ✨

✨ Kevin De Bruyne ✨

✨ Bruno Guimaraes ✨

✨ Gabriel Jesus ✨

✨ Cristiano Ronaldo ✨

✨ Son Heung-min ✨

✨ Thiago ✨

✨ Leandro Trossard ✨



Only 1️⃣ can be your @EASPORTSFIFA Player of the Month!



🏆 #PLAwards | https://t.co/6vFIRIRxZP 📩 pic.twitter.com/ihhyatxFR0 — Premier League (@premierleague) May 5, 2022

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!