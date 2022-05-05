Ireland defender Collins nominated for Premier League Player of the Month

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL NATHAN Collins has been nominated for April’s Premier League Player of the Month award.
The 21-year-old defender made six league starts for the Clarets during the period, scoring goals in wins over Everton and Southampton.
Burnley sacked manager Sean Dyche in mid-April, and since then have claimed ten points from a possible 12 to move up to 16th in the table.
Collins, who is seen as one of Ireland’s top young talents, was handed his first senior international start in March – earning man of the match in a 1-0 win over Lithuania at the Aviva Stadium.
The Leixlip native is included in the eight-strong list alongside Kevin De Bruyne (Man City), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United), Gabriel Jesus (Man City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Man United), Son Heung-min (Tottenham), Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool) and Leandro Trossard (Brighton).
✨ Nathan Collins ✨— Premier League (@premierleague) May 5, 2022
✨ Kevin De Bruyne ✨
✨ Bruno Guimaraes ✨
✨ Gabriel Jesus ✨
✨ Cristiano Ronaldo ✨
✨ Son Heung-min ✨
✨ Thiago ✨
✨ Leandro Trossard ✨
Only 1️⃣ can be your @EASPORTSFIFA Player of the Month!
🏆 #PLAwards | https://t.co/6vFIRIRxZP 📩 pic.twitter.com/ihhyatxFR0
DIFFERENTLY
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.Become a Member
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS