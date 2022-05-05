Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 5 May 2022
Advertisement

Ireland defender Collins nominated for Premier League Player of the Month

The young defender scored two goals in six starts for the Clarets in April.

By The42 Team Thursday 5 May 2022, 11:48 AM
48 minutes ago 1,113 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5755511
Collins celebrating a goal against Southampton.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Collins celebrating a goal against Southampton.
Collins celebrating a goal against Southampton.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL NATHAN Collins has been nominated for April’s Premier League Player of the Month award. 

The 21-year-old defender made six league starts for the Clarets during the period, scoring goals in wins over Everton and Southampton. 

Burnley sacked manager Sean Dyche in mid-April, and since then have claimed ten points from a possible 12 to move up to 16th in the table. 

Collins, who is seen as one of Ireland’s top young talents, was handed his first senior international start in March – earning man of the match in a 1-0 win over Lithuania at the Aviva Stadium. 

The Leixlip native is included in the eight-strong list alongside Kevin De Bruyne (Man City), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United), Gabriel Jesus (Man City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Man United), Son Heung-min (Tottenham), Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool) and Leandro Trossard (Brighton). 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie