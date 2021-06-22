Membership : Access or Sign Up
Burnley agree €14m fee for Ireland U21 defender Collins - reports

The 20-year-old centre-half has made 47 appearances for Stoke City since his debut in 2019.

By The42 Team Tuesday 22 Jun 2021, 11:59 AM
36 minutes ago 1,525 Views 2 Comments
Nathan Collins is set to leave Stoke City.
Image: PA
Image: PA

IRISH DEFENDER NATHAN Collins looks set for a move to Burnley after the Premier League side reportedly agreed a fee of €14 million (£12m) with Stoke City. 

20-year-old Collins has made 47 appearances for the Potters since his debut in April 2019 and became their youngest-ever captain at 18.  

The Ireland U21 international is highly regarded, with a number of top flight clubs such as Manchester United linked with his signature in the past. 

Burnley are believed to have had two bids for the Leixlip native turned down in January. 

However, John Percy of The Daily Telegraph and Andy Jones (in The Athletic) are reporting that the Clarets’ latest offer has been accepted by Stoke, who are managed by former Shamrock Rovers and Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill. 

Collins is primarily a centre-half who can also fill in a right full-back. 

Burnley currently have two Irish defenders in Kevin Long and Jimmy Dunne on their books, although the latter’s future at Turf Moor looks uncertain as he has yet to sign a contract extension. 

Robbie Brady is also set to leave the club this summer. 

The42 Team

