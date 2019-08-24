This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
18-year-old Ireland defender captains Stoke City as Potters fall short against Leeds

Nathan Collins became the club’s youngest captain last week in the League Cup and skippered the side again.

By AFP Saturday 24 Aug 2019, 9:58 PM
42 minutes ago 1,669 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4781321
Stoke CIty defender Nathan Collins (file pic).
Image: Dave Thompson
Stoke CIty defender Nathan Collins (file pic).
Stoke CIty defender Nathan Collins (file pic).
Image: Dave Thompson

PROMISING YOUNG IRELAND defender Nathan Collins was handed the Stoke City captain’s armband again on Saturday as the Potters suffered a 3-0 defeat to Championship leaders Leeds United.

The centre back previously captained the side during their 1-0 League Cup victory over Wigan Athletic last week, becoming the club’s youngest-ever skipper in the process.

Under-pressure manager Nathan Jones made six changes following his side’s dismal 3-1 loss at Preston, including dropping England goalkeeper Jack Butland to the bench after conceding 10 goals this season from just 14 shots on target.

But Stoke had no answer to Leeds’ swaggering display as Stuart Dallas opened the scoring just before the break.

Ezgjan Alioski and Patrick Bamford scored in the second half, leaving Jones’ record standing at just four wins from 25 matches in charge since taking over in January.

- © AFP, 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

AFP

