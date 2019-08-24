18-year-old Ireland defender captains Stoke City as Potters fall short against Leeds

PROMISING YOUNG IRELAND defender Nathan Collins was handed the Stoke City captain’s armband again on Saturday as the Potters suffered a 3-0 defeat to Championship leaders Leeds United.

The centre back previously captained the side during their 1-0 League Cup victory over Wigan Athletic last week, becoming the club’s youngest-ever skipper in the process.

Under-pressure manager Nathan Jones made six changes following his side’s dismal 3-1 loss at Preston, including dropping England goalkeeper Jack Butland to the bench after conceding 10 goals this season from just 14 shots on target.

But Stoke had no answer to Leeds’ swaggering display as Stuart Dallas opened the scoring just before the break.

Ezgjan Alioski and Patrick Bamford scored in the second half, leaving Jones’ record standing at just four wins from 25 matches in charge since taking over in January.

- © AFP, 2019

