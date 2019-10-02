This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 2 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'They deserve far more than I've given them' - Stoke boss accepts fate in searingly honest interview

‘I’ve let them down. I have. I feel I’ve let them down. I’m sorry for that.’

By The42 Team Wednesday 2 Oct 2019, 1:09 PM
1 hour ago 3,231 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4833333

STOKE MANAGER NATHAN Jones admitted he is resigned to lose his job after his bottom-of-the-table side lost 1-0 at home to Huddersfield on Tuesday night.

The Championship club, who include among their ranks James McClean, Scott Hogan, Nathan Collins and Stephen Ward, are likely part company with the former Luton manager following a woeful start to the season which has seen them pick up just two points from 10 league games.

The Potters haven’t won a league fixture since April, and in a brutally honest interview following their latest defeat, Jones admitted there was an inevitability that he would lose his job.

The 46-year-old also apologised to both the club’s fans and its owners, suggesting they deserve better than Stoke’s rotten run of form under his tenure.

“If I’m not getting the results, I expect the inevitable to happen,” Jones told Sky Sports. “I’m not concerned. I was concerned after four days of taking the job, but I’m not concerned now.

I’ve had nine months to turn things around and, for one reason or another, I’ve not done it. It’s been tough on me and my family, but I just feel sad. It’s a great club but it just hasn’t worked out.

“I couldn’t have given it any more, I’ve given it everything I can.

“I’ve come here, to be honest with you, and I haven’t been able to change the direction,” Jones continued. “We’ve tried a lot of things; we have changed a lot underneath in terms of the environment and so on. But I haven’t been able to change results and this is a results business, so you know it’s precarious then.

“The fans have been brilliant. They’ve given me enough time, enough patience, to be fair, so I’ve got no qualms whatever happens. I’m just sad, really, because I’ve risked everything to come here — I had a real good club where I was (Luton), and a good team and a good group of players and we were really doing good work there. And I thought we could do it again here but I’ve been rudely awakened, really.

“I have regular dialogue with the owners and I don’t think anyone’s stupid: it’s not going how it should go. After 10 games, you have a gage of a league or where you should be. We’ve got two points from 10 games — that is nowhere near good enough. I take full responsibility for that.

“We’re all responsible but I put the team out there; I prepare them, I train them. So, look, the buck has to stop with me, and for whatever reason [or whatever] the circumstances are, it has to stop with me.”

stoke-city-v-nottingham-forest-sky-bet-championship-bet365-stadium A dejected James McClean. Source: Nick Potts

Jones praised Stoke’s support for the ‘patience’ they have shown him since he took charge in January, and also paid tribute to his employers who he maintained were the predominant reason for his leaving Luton for the Bet365 Stadium.

He added, however, that he felt as though he had let down the owners in particular, this despite his belief in the work that he and his staff had been doing.

“Look, they’ve been brilliant with me,” he said of the club’s faithful. “They’ve been absolutely brilliant — they’re a great set of fans.

They deserve more, they deserve far more than I’ve given them. They really do. And this club will come again — when, I don’t know, but it’ll come again because it’s got good owners who’ve got the club at heart; they put their life and soul into it, they finance it — they really do. And to be fair, I think they’ve been let down in the past with a lot of things, and I’ve let them down. I have. I feel I’ve let them down. I’m sorry for that.

“But the fans have been brilliant. I thank them for their patience, and I thank the owners for their patience. They’re why I came here, if I’m honest, because you don’t pick your club — you pick your owners, you pick your board.

“Because you know you’re going to go through tough times — even Pep Guardiola goes through tough times — and that’s when you need the owners to be strong and to believe and to see what do. And we do good work and we believe, but it just hasn’t shown.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie