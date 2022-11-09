‘Nothing decided’ as Nathan Jones prepares for Southampton talks

NATHAN JONES INSISTED “nothing has been decided” after what potentially was his final game as Luton boss ended in a 2-0 defeat at his former club Stoke.

The Welshman will now hold talks with Southampton about becoming the Premier League club’s new boss in succession to Ralph Hasenhuttl.

“It is wonderful to be linked but nothing has been decided,” said Jones, who suffered a torrid 10 months in charge at the bet 365 Stadium after previously leaving Kenilworth Road.

“It is speculation. Everyone can ask me a million times but Southampton asked me in the right way, Luton have given me an opportunity to go and speak to them. That’s where we are.

“The players would have been unsettled by the speculation, but they are a great group. They want to do well and that’s probably why I have an opportunity tomorrow that they have given me.

“It is a club that is constantly on the up. We have improved year in, year out and we do it on a fraction of the budget of many other Championship clubs.

“It is a bottom-six budget and we are a top-six team. There are not six better teams in this league.

“And this club is bigger than me, it is bigger than the chief executive and bigger than any player.”

Jones has done an impressive job at Luton in the Championship on a tight budget and led them to the play-offs last season.

The former Brighton full-back, who originally took over at Kenilworth Road in 2016 and had a brief spell at Stoke before returning, has guided them to eighth this term.

Of his time at Stoke, Jones admitted: “It is a tough job because of certain things.

“But no-one worked more hours than me. I tried to build something, tried to unite the staff and change things from within.

“We did a lot of good things but what we didn’t do is get results and that is the be-all and end-all. Someone must get it right, you think.”