Dublin: 20 °C Thursday 25 June, 2020
Former Ireland underage international bids farewell to Arsenal

Nathan Tormey, a 20-year-old winger, says he turned down the offer of a three-year contract extension.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 25 Jun 2020, 12:26 PM
1 hour ago 2,191 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5132743
Nathan Tormey joined Arsenal at U12 level.
Image: Tess Derry/EMPICS Sport
Nathan Tormey joined Arsenal at U12 level.
Nathan Tormey joined Arsenal at U12 level.
Image: Tess Derry/EMPICS Sport

NATHAN TORMEY HAS announced his departure from Arsenal after eight years on the books of the Premier League club.

In a social media post, the 20-year-old winger said he has rejected the offer of a contract extension and will instead aim to kickstart his career elsewhere.

Despite being a prominent player for the club at U23 level, Tormey was unable to make a first-team breakthrough with the Gunners.

“I appreciate the offer of a new three-year contract but I feel now is the time for me to move on,” wrote Tormey, whose prospects of forcing his way into the plans of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta were hampered recently when he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament.

“I would like to thank all the people at the club who have helped me become the player I am today and wish them all the best for the future. I am looking forward to a new challenge.”

Tormey, who was born in England, has represented the Republic of Ireland at underage level in the same team as the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion striker Aaron Connolly.

He scored four goals in 15 Premier League 2 appearances this season for Arsenal’s second-string side.

Related Read

