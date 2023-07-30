Olatunde and Lavin take 100m titles as Sarah Healy edges Sophie O'Sullivan in epic 1500m battle

SARAH HEALY HELD off Sophie O’Sullivan in an epic battle for the women’s 1500m title on the final day of the national championships at a sodden Morton Stadium.

Strong winds and rain took focus away from the clock and upon competition, with the battle between Healy and O’Sullivan taking centre stage as the race of the championships. Healy’s PB across this distance is quicker than O’Sullivan, but it was the latter who finished ahead of Healy in an Irish one-two at the European U23 Championships earlier this month.

Today, however, Healy exacted her revenge. The pair quickly detatched themselves from the rest of the field, with Healy leading from the front but O’Sullivan hanging on her shoulder. Healy then made her break across the final 300m, with O’Sullivan gallantly keeping pace without ultimately doing enough to take the national title. Healy crossed in a time of 4:11.39, with O’Sullivan clocking 4:12.00. Ellie Hartnett of UCD took bronze, the measure of Healy and O’Sullivan’s dominance being the fact she finished 28 seconds behind O’Sullivan in 4:30.58.

Elsewhere, Cathal Doyle of Clonliffe Harriers finished strongly to pip Nick Griggs to gold in the men’s 1500m, with Griggs settling for silver.

Israel Olatunde retained his men’s 100m title in a time of 10.49, ahead of UCD training partner Bori Akinola (10.58) and Gabriel Kehinde (10.69.)

Bryan Keane / INPHO Israel Olatunde celebrates crossing the line. Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Sarah Lavin maintained her stunning form by taking gold in the women’s 100m final, adding to the 100m hurdles title she won yesterday. Lavin’s was a commanding win, clocked at 11.53 ahead of Lucy-May Sleeman (Leevale) in 11.85 and Mollie O’Reilly (Dundrum South Dublin) in 11.86.

Christopher O’Donnell maintained his dominance of the men’s 400m, winning in 45.97 and ahead of Callum Baird and third-placed Brian Gregan.

Sharlene Mawdsley impressed in winning the women’s 400m in 51.94, ahead of Sophie Becker (53.10) and Roisin Harrison (53.93.) Phil Healy was fourth in 54.95.

Thomas Barr took gold in the men’s 400m hurdles for the 11th time, finishing less than half-a-second outside of his championship record despite the malign conditions. Jessica Tappin edged the women’s event, 0.27 ahead of Kelly McGrory.

The full results can be found here.