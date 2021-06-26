13th national title for Healy, Adeleke and Olatunde win 100ms in style as big guns shine in Santry

Phil Healy powering home. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

THE BIG GUNS of Irish athletics are impressing at this weekend’s National Championships at Santry’s Morton Stadium, as next month’s Tokyo Olympics moves into focus.

Phil Healy sealed national title number 13 in the 400m, though it was the Bandon star’s first outdoor crown over the distance.

Her excellent run of 52.33 saw her take the gold medal, and more importantly, collect more valuable points and edge closer to official qualification for the Games.

Cliodhna Manning finished second in 53.18, Catherine McManus was third after clocking 54.36 and Sharlene Mawdsley – who had been running well – was forced to pull up with injury.

18-year-old sprint sensation Rhasidat Adeleke came out on top of a thrilling 100m final.

The Tallaght ace crossed the line in a blistering 11.29 to set a new championship record and sit just 0.01 seconds off the all-time Irish record.

Adeleke just edged out Molly Scott (11.46) in second place, and Aoife Lynch (11.69) in third.

Louise Shanahan and Sarah Healy were the big winners in women’s middle distance, the former winning the 800m on the line and the latter cruising to the 1500m title.

Leevale’s Shanahan excelled in a field, clocking 2:03.62, with Siofra Cleirigh Buttner second (2:03.84) and last year’s Micro Meet winner, Georgie Hartigan, third (2:03.94).

Healy looked confident and comfortable throughout her 1500m win, coming home in style in 4:15.08. Nadia Power, who had been focusing on 8s recently, crossed second in 4:18.34, with Roisin Flanagan third in 4:18.99.

Meanwhile, Thomas Barr bagged another 400m hurdles crown, clocking 50.66, as clubmates Jack Mitchell and Alan Miley were second and third.

A new 100m National Champion was crowned when UCD’s Israel Olatunde took gold with a 10.49 PB ahead of Stephen Gaffney and Conor Morey. The victory will come as a massive boost to the former Dundalk man, as he heads to European U20s next month.

Chris O’Donnell’s bid to make it four in-a-row senior men’s titles fell just short in the 400m, as the North Sligo man was pipped on the line by Cillian Greene.

Meanwhile, John Fitzsimons won his first 800m national title in 1:49.38, Andrew Coscoran did likewise in the 1500m with 3:48.89and Hiko Haso Tonosa triumphed in the 5000m in 13:52.53.

More to follow.

