This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 24 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

History made at National Cross Country Championships as two sisters medal

Fionnuala McCormack landed the title in style, and she was joined by her sister on the podium.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 24 Nov 2019, 4:51 PM
1 hour ago 3,391 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4904791

fionnuala-mccormack-and-sister-una-britton-celebrate-after-the-race Fionnuala McCormack and sister Una Britton celebrate after the race. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

THERE WAS A nice piece of history written at the National Cross Country Championships today, as two sisters made the senior women’s podium for the first time ever.

Fionnuala McCormack stormed to the gold medal — her ninth national title — in style, leading the field from gun to tape, to record a time of 28.41 in the 8km.

Her sister, Una Britton, landed bronze in the same race, making the senior women’s event at the Irish Life Health National Senior, Junior and Juvenile Even Age Cross Country Championships a real family affair.

And afterwards, the Kilcoole AC duo shared their joy at the Sport Ireland Campus:

“Getting to be on the podium with her is definitely good,” Britton smiled afterwards, while her Olympian sister added: “It’s a great day for our family, for our club, and it’s always good when you stand on top of any podium.”

Now, they both head to Lisbon for the Europeans.

It tops a good few weeks for Wicklow star McCormack, who recently smashed her marathon PB to secure Tokyo 2020 qualification. But she shone at her beloved Cross Country today.

It was Portlaoise AC’s Mary Mulhare who finished second, while elsewhere, Tullamore Harriers’ Liam Brady produced a brave run from the front to take the senior men’s 10,000m crown.

Knocking on the door for years, today he was crowned Irish cross country champion for the first time — and it meant quite a lot.

liam-brady-celebrates-winning Brady crossing the line. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie