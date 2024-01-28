Division 3 wins for Westmeath, Antrim, Down and Clare; Wexford claim Walsh Cup

Allianz Football League Division 3

Clare 0-9 Sligo 1-5

Limerick 2-7 Antrim 2-14

Offaly 0-10 Westmeath 1-11

Wicklow 0-13 Down 0-18

Allianz Football League Division 4

London 1-9 Wexford 1-13

Waterford 1-5 Leitrim 2-17

Dioralyte Walsh Cup final

Wexford 1-21 Galway 0-16

WESTMEATH GOT THEIR Allianz Football League promotion push off to a bright start with a four-point win over Division 3 rivals Offaly on Sunday afternoon.

Senan Baker’s first-half goal proved to be decisive as Dessie Dolan’s men left O’Connor Park with a 1-11 to 0-10 victory.

In Rathkeale, Dominic McEnhill’s first-half penalty set Antrim on course to a comfortable seven-point win over hosts Limerick.

Andy McEntee’s side led 1-7 to 0-4 at the break but had to weather a determined Limerick fightback after the break.

Limerick cut their deficit to the minimum, 1-10 to 2-6, through goals from Iain Corbett and Tommie Childs before Ruairi McCann bagged Antrim’s second of the afternoon to see them home.

In Mark Fitzgerald’s first league outing as Clare boss, the Banner needed a point from Aaron Griffin deep into additional time to edge a low-scoring game against Sligo, 0-9 to 1-5.

Elsewhere in Division 3, Down left Aughrim with the two points thanks to a 0-18 to 0-13 win against Wicklow.

Elsewhere in Division 3, Down left Aughrim with the two points thanks to a 0-18 to 0-13 win against Wicklow.

Meanwhile, Wexford and Leitrim are up and running following wins in Division 4 on Sunday.

Wexford ran out 1-13 to 1-9 victors over London in Ruislip, while Leitrim cruised past Waterford by 2-17 to 1-5.

They join Laois and Carlow — victors over Longford and Tipperary respectively last night — at the head of the table.

Wexford were in front 0-9 to 1-5 against the Exiles and had moved three points clear in the final quarter when the critical score of the game arrived from Eoghan Nolan, as he raised a crucial green flag for John Hegarty’s team.

Leitrim also enjoyed a successful away trip as they ran out 15-point victors in Dungarvan. Leitrim were ahead 0-7 to 0-2 at half-time, kicking on in the second half with Evan Sweeney netting in the 50th minute and Riordan O’Rourke netting in injury-time.

Dermot Ryan grabbed a goal in response for Waterford, but Leitrim were well on top here with Darragh Rooney notching 0-10.

Lee Chin lifts the Walsh Cup for Wexford. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

In Sunday’s Walsh Cup hurling final at Netwatch Cullen Park, Wexford claimed the pre-season honours for the first time since 2020 with an eight-point win over Galway.

Lee Chin finished with 0-9 for Keith Rossiter’s side, who led 0-11 to 0-8 at the break before extending that advantage to win 1-21 to 0-16.