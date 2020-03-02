This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 2 March, 2020
Touching tribute to late Irish athlete Craig Lynch illuminates big day at National Indoors

Dean Adams won the 60m and landed the inaugural Craig Lynch Cup on a poignant day in Abbotstown.

By Emma Duffy Monday 2 Mar 2020, 8:38 AM
A TOUCHING TRIBUTE was paid to late Irish sprinter Craig Lynch at the 2020 National Indoor Athletics Championships yesterday.

Ballymena & Antrim star Dean Adams powered to victory in the senior men’s 60m with a time of 6.74 seconds, and in turn, landed the inaugural Craig Lynch Cup.

It was an emotional victory for Adams, who was brought to tears afterwards as he was presented with the silverware by Lynch’s family and partner. In a special moment, he turned his race number around to show the message, ‘Lynch #JustRace’ in a gesture to the Cavan man’s competitive philosophy. 

irish-life-health-national-senior-indoor-athletics-championships-day-two Dean Adams with the Craig Lynch Cup. Source: Sam Barnes/SPORTSFILE

irish-life-health-national-senior-indoor-athletics-championships-day-two The trophy presentation. Source: Sam Barnes/SPORTSFILE

Lynch, 29, died in a car crash in September. Having won the 60m title in 2016 himself, his coach Jeremy Lyons, friends, family and fellow athletes organised the cup with Athletics Ireland, while on a poignant day for all involved, the big screen showed Lynch’s victory four years ago.

The eight athletes contesting the 2020 edition paid tribute to the late Shercock AC athlete before racing, while many present in Abbotstown wore his club colours.

Elsewhere yesterday, Ciara Neville won the women’s 60m in a time of 7.30 — matching the Irish U23 record — and pipped the Healy sisters, Joan and Phil.

Donore Harriers’ John Travers won the 3,000m in 8:00.96, while Andrew Coscoran produced a dominant run and a new championship record (3:41.3) in the 1500m — in which 1996 Atlanta Olympian Shane Healy (51) lined out. 

Leevale’s Louise Shanahan took the women’s edition, as rising star Nadia Power of Dublin City Harriers won the 800m. Sophie Becker edged the women’s 400m, and Cathal Crosbie stunned the field to win the men’s race in an exciting finish. 

irish-life-health-national-senior-indoor-athletics-championships-day-two Mark English after winning the 800m. Source: Sam Barnes/SPORTSFILE

Meanwhile, Donegal man Mark English triumphed in the men’s 800m (1:49.09), while Sarah Quinn and Gerard O’Dpnnell were both convincing winners in their respective 60m hurdles.

Ariel Lieghio won the women’s pole vault, Saragh Buggy took the triple jump crown, David Cussen tasted success in the men’s high jump and Keith Marks landed the long jump title.

In the men’s shot put, it was a family affair as Finn Valley duo John and James finished first and second. And Leevale (women’s) and Emerald (men’s) won the 4x200m relays.

Full results here.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

