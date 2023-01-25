Italy to face Spain in Nations League semi-finals

EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS ITALY will face Spain while hosts the Netherlands take on Croatia in the Uefa Nations League semi-finals in June, pairings decided by a draw made earlier today.

The Dutch open the finals against World Cup semi-finalists Croatia in Rotterdam on 14 June before the other last-four clash in Enschede the following day.

Spain beat Italy 2-1 in the semis of the last Nations League in 2021 before losing to France in the final.

This year’s final will take place in Rotterdam on 18 June, hours after the third-place play-off in Enschede.

The Dutch have been drawn against Ireland in Euro 2024 qualifying, with their first meeting slated for the Aviva Stadium on 10 September and the return game taking place on 18 November, which will be Ireland’s final game of the campaign.

