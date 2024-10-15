Defending champions Spain reach Nations League quarter-finals as Northern Ireland win 5-0

SPAIN SEALED THEIR place in the Nations League quarter-finals after a comfortable 3-0 win against 10-man Serbia in Cordoba.

The defending champions sit three points clear at the top of Group A4 and reached the knock-out stages with two games still to play, in Denmark and at home against Switzerland next month.

Aymeric Laporte headed Luis de la Fuente’s side, unbeaten in this season’s tournament, into an early lead before Alvaro Morata, who also missed a penalty, and Alex Baena scored in the second half.

Baena struck with a free-kick after Serbia’s Strahinja Pavlovic saw his yellow card upgraded to red by VAR after his foul on Mikel Oyarzabal.

Denmark remain second in the group after Manchester United’s Christian Eriksen struck a second-half equaliser to secure a 2-2 in Switzerland.

Remo Freuler’s first-half opener for Switzerland was cancelled out by Gustav Isaksen and after Zeki Amdouni’s penalty had put the hosts back in front, Eriksen fired a second leveller.

Croatia remain second after they drew 3-3 against Poland in Warsaw after visiting goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic’s second-half dismissal for bringing down Robert Lewandowski.

Piotr Zielinski gave Poland a flying start, but Croatia responded with first-half goals from Borna Sosa, Petar Sucic and Martin Baturina to lead 3-1.

Nicola Zalewski reduced the deficit for Poland before half-time and Sebastian Szymanski fired their equaliser before Croatia were reduced to 10 men.

Isaac Price struck a hat-trick as Northern Ireland thumped Bulgaria 5-0 at Windsor Park to boost their promotion chances from Group C3.

Price gave Michael O’Neill’s side a 2-0 lead and after Dimitar Mitov’s own goal had put them firmly in control at the interval, the Standard Liege midfielder notched his third and Josh Magennis added a late fifth.

Group rivals Luxembourg registered their second successive point after a 1-1 draw in Belarus.

Romania made it four straight wins to stay clear at the top of Group C2 after winning 2-1 in Lithuania and Kosovo consolidated in second place by beating Cyprus 3-0 in Pristina.