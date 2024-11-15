Northern Ireland close in on Nations League promotion as Scotland end long wait for win

NORTHERN IRELAND TOOK a big step towards securing promotion back to the second tier of European football as second-half goals from Daniel Ballard and Dion Charles secured a 2-0 Nations League win over Belarus.

Victory in Belfast keeps Michael O’Neill’s men two points clear of Bulgaria, and a draw away to Luxembourg on Monday would take them out of League C as Group 3 winners.

Ballard headed the hosts in front five minutes into the second half and 10 minutes later referee Luis Godinho was sent to the monitor to spot a handball from Kirill Pechenin, allowing Dion Charles to score his fourth international goal from the penalty spot.

Northern Ireland had not previously won more than three in a row at home since 2016, when they won six, while this was a fourth successive clean sheet at home for the first time since 2021.

John McGinn came off the bench to end Scotland’s 10-game run without a competitive victory by firing an 86th-minute winner against 10-man Croatia.

Scotland had struggled to make the most of their numerical advantage after Petar Sucic was sent off in the 44th minute.

Croatia had looked the more threatening side in the first half and still managed to create the best chances after the break before the ball fell for McGinn 12 yards out after the Croatia goalkeeper could only Ben Doak’s ambitious effort into his path.

The Aston Villa captain hit the ball into the ground and up into the top corner to seal Scotland’s first competitive win since victory in Cyprus 14 months ago, and only their second victory in 17 matches.

Scotland remain bottom of section A1 but can move above Poland if they win in Warsaw on Monday and have now levelled the head-to-head record with Croatia, who remain three points and two goals better off ahead of their final game against group winners Portugal.

Portugal celebrating a goal by Cristiano Ronaldo. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Portugal thrashed Poland 5-1 thanks to a rampant second-half display on Friday to reach the Nations League quarter-finals, while already-qualified Spain beat Denmark.

Roberto Martinez’s Portugal wrapped up top spot in Group A1 with a game to spare, securing their place in the next round in March. France, Germany and Italy are also already through to the last eight.

Poland were the better side early on but failed to take their chances in Porto and the home side made them pay, netting four times in the last 20 minutes.

Leao powered forward before finding Nuno Mendes in the 59th minute, then continuing his run to meet the Paris Saint-Germain full-back’s cross with a powerful header.

Portugal were awarded a penalty when Diogo Dalot’s strike flicked off Jakub Kiwior’s hand at point-blank range and was saved by Marcin Bulka.

Ronaldo stepped up to dink home a ‘Panenka’ spot-kick.

That goal ended any hopes Poland had of staging a comeback and Fernandes added a third for Portugal with 10 minutes left, crashing the ball in off the crossbar from just outside the box.

Pedro Neto also got on the scoresheet, collecting Ronaldo’s pass and rifling past Bulka at his near post.

There was still time for Ronaldo to double his tally and move onto 135 international goals, acrobatically volleying home Vitinha’s cross from close range in the 87th minute.

Marczuk drilled in a consolation for Poland, but they can no longer qualify for the knock-out stages and will be relegated if they lose to Scotland next week.

European champions Spain stayed unbeaten in Group A4 with a 2-1 win over Denmark in Copenhagen.

Spain took an early lead after Denmark carelessly gave the ball away on the edge of their own box.

Perez played in Mikel Oyarzabal who took an excellent first touch and slipped the ball past goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and in at the near post.

Villarreal forward Perez, who only made his international debut in June, doubled Spain’s advantage with a low, left-footed finish into the bottom corner after being picked out by Dani Olmo.

The 31-year-old former Leicester and Newcastle player has now scored 11 goals for club and country this season.

Gustav Isaksen pulled one back for Denmark late on, pouncing on a terrible mix-up between Fabian Ruiz and ‘keeper David Raya.

Additional reporting by – © AFP 2024