Mbappe stars as France shrug off troubles, Netherlands and Croatia also win

KYLIAN MBABBE STARRED as world champions France shrugged off injuries and off-field problems to beat Austria on Thursday, while the Netherlands won in Poland to close in on a place in next year’s Uefa Nations League finals.

France’s build-up to their defence of the World Cup in Qatar in November and December has been marred by fitness issues surrounding a host of key players as well as other worries, but Les Bleus did not appear distracted as they outclassed the Austrians in Paris, winning 2-0.

Mbappe showcased his phenomenal pace and strength on the way before finishing emphatically to put the hosts ahead in the 56th minute at the Stade de France.

The recalled Olivier Giroud doubled their lead nine minutes later, heading in Antoine Griezmann’s cross to score his 49th international goal — he is now just two goals short of Thierry Henry’s French record.

“We did what we needed to do to get the victory, creating lots of chances and controlling the match,” said France coach Didier Deschamps. “There are lots of positives to take from the game.”

GOAL! ⚽



Safe to say, that was coming. The man is on another level.



🇫🇷 1-0 🇦🇹#FRAAUT | #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/0BZWEeKcNX — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) September 22, 2022

Injuries had deprived Deschamps of a whole team, with goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris, midfield duo N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba, and Karim Benzema among the players missing.

Pogba has also been in the headlines after filing a complaint with Italian prosecutors saying he was the target of a €13 million ($13m) blackmail plot.

His brother Mathias is one of five people charged and detained in the case.

Meanwhile this week began with Paris Saint-Germain superstar Mbappe refusing to take part in a photo shoot in a row with the French Football Federation over image rights.

Mbappe celebrated his goal by mimicking a photographer in an apparent nod to that row.

Just eight days shy of his 36th birthday, Giroud is France’s oldest ever goal-scorer.

WHAT. A. HEADER.



Olivier Giroud notches his 49th international goal, powering in a Griezmann cross. Thierry Henry's record surely won't stand for much longer....😲



🇫🇷 2-0 🇦🇹#FRAAUT | #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/u6gx69NtYk — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) September 22, 2022

Coming exactly two months before they begin their World Cup defence against Australia in Qatar, the result also allowed France to stave off the threat of relegation from the top tier of the Nations League, a competition they won just last year.

Deschamps’ side still need to win their last Group A1 game away in Denmark on Sunday to be certain of avoiding relegation, while qualification for the four-team finals next June is already out of reach.

- Croatia see off Denmark -

Croatia, the 2018 World Cup runners-up, are on course to top the section after beating Denmark 2-1 in Zagreb.

Borna Sosa’s 49th-minute opener for the hosts was cancelled out by a magnificent Christian Eriksen strike in the 77th minute.

However, Croatia’s winner came just two minutes later through Lovro Majer.

Croatia are a point clear of the Danes before going to Vienna to play bottom side Austria on Sunday.

All three goals from the Croatia vs Denmark game in 40 seconds? ⌚



Your wish is our command!



The Croats take control of Group A1. @philegansport reports. #CRODEN | #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/QNRcdROAXi — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) September 22, 2022

Meanwhile, the Netherlands are well placed to advance to the finals from Group A4 after a 2-0 win away to Robert Lewandowski’s Poland in Warsaw.

Cody Gakpo turned in a Denzel Dumfries centre at the end of a superb move to put the Dutch in front early on, while Steven Bergwijn made it 2-0 on the hour mark after a one-two with Vincent Janssen.

“It was a big test for us. I am very satisfied with how we played,” said Dutch coach Louis van Gaal.

They will need only a point from their last game against the Belgians in Amsterdam on Sunday to be sure of securing top spot.

The Dutch appear to be in strong form ahead of their World Cup opener in Qatar against African champions Senegal on 21 November, before further Group A games with the hosts and Ecuador.

Poland qualified for the World Cup with a play-off victory over Sweden but were toothless on Thursday.

The Dutch took a 14th-minute lead after an excellent team move ended with Denzel Dumfries squaring for Gakpo to tap into an empty net.

The PSV Eindhoven winger has now scored eight goals in his last seven matches for club and country.

Poland finally created a good chance in the 53rd minute, but Arkadiusz Milik blazed over.

The Netherlands doubled their advantage seven minutes later as Vincent Janssen teed up Steven Bergwijn to score.

The winger has enjoyed a fine campaign so far, with eight goals for Ajax already since his Dutch-record move from Tottenham Hotspur in July.

Tonight’s Uefa Nations League results

League A

Group 1

Croatia 2-1 Denmark 1

France 2-0 Austria

Group 4

Belgium 2-1 Wales

Poland 0-2 Netherlands

League C

Group 1

Lithuania 1-1 Faroe Islands

Turkey 3-3 Luxembourg

Group 3

Slovakia 1-2 Azerbaijan

Kazakhstan 2-1 Belarus

League D

Group 1