Navan card called off due to adverse weather conditions

IT HAS BEEN confirmed that racing at Navan today will not go ahead due to adverse weather conditions.

A statement read: “Following an inspection this morning, Navan remained unfit for racing and the fixture scheduled for today has been cancelled.”

Brendan Sheridan, IHRB Clerk of the Course, added: “Unfortunately at our inspections this morning the track remained unfit for racing and we had no option but to cancel the fixture. Snow remains on the track and there was frost overnight last night meaning that most areas are not fit for racing.

“Having spoken with Met Éireann this morning, temperatures are not set to rise sufficiently in the next few hours — only reaching 2 – 3 degrees by midday. There is also the possibility of freezing rain turning to sleet throughout the morning which has left us with no prospects of racing there today.”

