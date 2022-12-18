Navan horse racing card cancelled due to frozen parts on track

TODAY’S HORSE RACING card at Navan has been cancelled following an inspection of the track earlier this morning.

“Unfortunately racing will not go ahead this afternoon at Navan Racecourse due to an insufficient thaw with parts of the track remaining frozen,” a statement on the Navan Racecourse Twitter page reads.

The opening race was scheduled to take place at 12pm.

Meanwhile, racing will go ahead as planned in Thurles, with the first race set to go ahead at 12.44pm.

Inspection passed and ready to go! We look forward to welcoming you today!

🐎First race 12:44

🍻Full Bars and restaurants

🍔BBQ

🎸Live music

⚽️World cup live

🇮🇪Ballyhale vs Ballygunner live@HRIRacing @TippFM @RacingTV pic.twitter.com/pwKSEnvQWp — Thurles Racecourse (@thurlesraces) December 18, 2022

