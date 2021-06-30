Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 30 June 2021
Advertisement

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury caps grim night for Milwaukee Bucks

The series is now level at 2-2.

By Press Association Wednesday 30 Jun 2021, 7:44 AM
1 hour ago 878 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5481297
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is injured.
Image: Brynn Anderson
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is injured.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is injured.
Image: Brynn Anderson

THE MILWAUKEE BUCKS went down 110-88 to the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth game of the Conference finals – but the loss of Giannis Antetokounmpo may give them more worry.

Antetokounmpo hyperextended his knee in the third quarter and spent minutes on the court before being helped into the locker room.

The Bucks were down 62-52 as the two-time MVP left the court, with the Trae Young-less Atlanta pushing on for the win.

Young was ruled out less than an hour before the game began, and Lou Williams led an even scoring attack for Atlanta with 21, while three other starters finished in double digits.

Antetokounmpo was cold in the first half, scoring only six points before more than doubling that tally early in the third until he fell awkwardly contesting an alley-oop.

The Hawks drew level in the best-of-seven series at 2-2, with the winner facing either the Los Angeles Clippers or Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie