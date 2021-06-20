Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Sunday 20 June 2021
Advertisement

Giannis Antetokounmpo outduels Durant as Bucks oust Nets to reach East finals

The Bucks will now play either the Atlanta Hawks or the Philadelphia 76ers.

By AFP Sunday 20 Jun 2021, 9:21 AM
50 minutes ago 565 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5472126
Antetokounmpo and KD in action.
Image: Frank Franklin II
Antetokounmpo and KD in action.
Antetokounmpo and KD in action.
Image: Frank Franklin II

GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO HAD 40 points and 13 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Brooklyn Nets 115-111 in a thrilling game-seven overtime to advance to the Eastern Conference finals.

The best-of-seven series has featured almost everything, including epic scoring performances, aggressive fouls, rim-rattling dunks, series-ending injuries and of course, Saturday’s winner-take-all game seven which turned into a see-saw affair with dozens of lead changes throughout.

The only thing missing was an overtime, which Kevin Durant set the stage for in game seven when he drained a turnaround jump shot at the buzzer in regulation to level the score at 109 all in front of a crowd of 16,200 at Barclays Center arena in New York.

Two-time league MVP Antetokounmpo shot 15-of-24 and had five assists in 50 minutes of playing time in the head-to-head match-up with Durant.

“I want to be great,” Antetokounmpo said. “We had to give everything.”

Durant finished with 48 points, nine rebounds and six assists but missed two jumpers in the final minute of overtime that could have tied the score and possibly forced a second extra session.

“We got looks, we just didn’t knock them down,” said Durant.

The Bucks will advance to the Eastern Conference finals where they will play either the Atlanta Hawks or the Philadelphia 76ers, who face off in another game seven on Sunday.

“At the end of the day, I try not to get too high, not to get too low. But I almost got emotional a little bit out there because the team really tried their best,” Antetokounmpo said. “We kept our composure. We were down 2-0. A lot of people didn’t believe we could make it.”

Khris Middleton tallied 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Bucks, who became the first road team to win a game in the series.

Brook Lopez chipped in 19 and Jrue Holiday contributed 13 points to the win.

Antetokounmpo hit the game-tying basket and Khris Middleton delivered the game winner in overtime as the Bucks advanced to the NBA semi-finals for the second time in three seasons.

Milwaukee took the lead for good, 113-111, when Middleton converted on a 13-foot turnaround jumper with 40 seconds to go.

Durant shot 17 of 36, draining four three-pointers, while James Harden chipped in 22 points but shot a dismal five-of-17 in another frustrating playoff performance from the former league MVP. Harden was playing with a sore hamstring.

“Give them credit. They are a great team. They have a great chance to win the championship,” said Durant of the Bucks.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Durant forced overtime after the Nets failed to hold onto a five-point lead in the final minutes of the fourth.

With just 1.6 seconds left, Durant hit a 24-foot turnaround jumper from the three point line.

After video review, officials ruled his foot was on the line making it a two point basket instead of a three.

“We got lucky his toe was on the line and they called it a two,” Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton said. “But once he hits that shot, we’ve got to forget about it. There’s still ballgame left. That wasn’t the game.”

© – AFP, 2021

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie