This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 10 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Nuggets hand Giannis-less Bucks third straight loss, Raptors roar

The slumping Milwaukee Bucks lost again, while defending champions the Toronto Raptors topped the Utah Jazz on Monday.

By The42 Team Tuesday 10 Mar 2020, 8:43 AM
46 minutes ago 233 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5039532
Wesley Matthews of the Milwaukee Bucks.
Wesley Matthews of the Milwaukee Bucks.
Wesley Matthews of the Milwaukee Bucks.

THE DENVER NUGGETS condemned the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks to their third consecutive loss, winning 109-95 in the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Bucks superstar and reigning MVP Antetokounmpo missed his second straight game due to a knee sprain and slumping Milwaukee suffered another defeat on Monday.

Milwaukee were also without starters Eric Bledsoe and Khris Middleton, as well as George Hill.

There was an Antetokounmpo on the floor for the Bucks but Giannis’ older brother Thanasis (nine points) was unable to help Milwaukee snap their skid in Denver.

Kyle Korver posted 23 points off the bench for the Bucks, who fell to 53-12 in the Eastern Conference as the Los Angeles Lakers (49-13) close in on the league’s best record.

The stuttering Nuggets (43-21) were led by Paul Millsap (20 points, 10 rebounds) and Jamal Murray (21 points) at home.

Siakam & Ibaka lead Raptors, Rozier scores 40

Pascal Siakam (27 points, 11 rebounds) and Serge Ibaka (27 points, 13 rebounds) both had double-doubles as defending champions the Toronto Raptors topped the Utah Jazz 101-92.

Terry Rozier scored a game-high 40 points but the Charlotte Hornets still lost 143-183 to the Atlanta Hawks in double overtime. The Hawks were led by Trae Young’s 31 points and 16 assists in Atlanta.

Bogdanovic struggles in Utah

Jazz star Bojan Bogdanovic was unable to make an impact against the Raptors. Bogdanovic played 24 minutes, shooting just two-of-eight from the field and one-of-four from three-point range for five points.

Milwaukee shooting guard Wesley Matthews was just two-of-11 from the field for nine points. He only made one of his five shots from beyond the arc.

 Monday’s results

Atlanta Hawks 143-138 Charlotte Hornets (Double OT)

Denver Nuggets 109-95 Milwaukee Bucks
Toronto Raptors 101-92 Utah Jazz

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie