Sunday 10 November, 2019
Celtics go seven-in-a-row, Warriors lose and red-hot Harden sparks Rockets

The Boston Celtics have not lost since dropping their season opener.

By The42 Team Sunday 10 Nov 2019, 10:30 AM
49 minutes ago 581 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4885861
Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics.
Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics.
Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics.

THE BOSTON CELTICS extended their winning streak after beating the San Antonio Spurs 135-115, while the Golden State Warriors lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Boston made it seven successive victories since losing their NBA season opener by topping San Antonio away from home on Saturday.

Jaylen Brown posted 30 points for the Celtics (7-1), who lost star Gordon Hayward to a fracture in his left hand, while Kemba Walker added 26.

The slumping Spurs (5-4) were led by DeMar DeRozan and his 22 points on their home court.

In Oklahoma City, the Thunder trumped the struggling Warriors 114-108 thanks to Danilo Gallinari’s 21 points.

D’Angelo Russell and his 30 points were not enough for the Warriors, who dropped to 2-8 for the season in the absence of injured stars Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

- Harden inspires Rockets -

Source: NBA/YouTube

James Harden put up 42 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists as the Houston Rockets beat the Chicago Bulls 117-94. Harden fell just short of his first triple-double of the season.

Luka Doncic had 24 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Dallas Mavericks past the Memphis Grizzlies 138-122. Doncic’s performance came through three quarters after being rested for the final period.

Elsewhere, the Pelicans and Hornets combined for a sloppy spectacle. The New Orleans Pelicans registered 26 turnovers, while the Charlotte Hornets turned the ball over on 22 occasions. New Orleans came away with a 115-110 win.

Saturday’s results

  • Boston Celtics 135-115 San Antonio Spurs
  • New Orleans Pelicans 115-110 Charlotte Hornets
  • Oklahoma City Thunder 114-108 Golden State Warriors
  • Houston Rockets 117-94 Chicago Bulls
  • Dallas Mavericks 138-122 Memphis Grizzlies

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

