This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Thursday 12 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

NBA suspended after Utah Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus

The NBA became the latest major sporting league to take measures to curb the spread of the virus as it called a halt to action.

By Press Association Thursday 12 Mar 2020, 7:48 AM
1 hour ago 757 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5043215

THE NBA SEASON has been suspended “until further notice” after an unnamed played from the Utah Jazz tested positive for coronavirus.

virus-outbreak-pelicans-kings-postponed-basketball Source: Rich Pedroncelli

The NBA became the latest major sporting league to take measures to curb the spread of the virus as it called a halt to action following Wednesday’s schedule.

“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s (Wednesday’s) schedule of games until further notice,” the organisation said in a statement.

“The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

The decision came after Utah’s match away to the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena was called off shortly before tip-off when a Utah player recorded a preliminary positive test for Covid-19.

The NBA said the affected player was not at the venue.

Utah said the player tested negative for “influenza, strep throat and an upper respiratory infection” on Wednesday morning and, even though his symptoms lessened as the day went on, he was tested for coronavirus as “a precautionary measure, and in consultation and cooperation with NBA medical staff and Oklahoma health officials”.

The team said in a statement: “When it was determined that the individual would be tested, we immediately informed the league office. The health and safety of our players, our organisation, those throughout our league, and all those potentially impacted by this situation are paramount in our discussions.”

It said the player was “currently in the care of health officials in Oklahoma City”.

It raises questions about where the league goes next, with the end-of-season play-offs approaching in April.

The Los Angeles Lakers are title favourites and their star player, LeBron James, wrote on Twitter: “Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie