This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 11 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kyle Kuzma drains last-second shot to push Lakers past Nuggets

The two sides traded blows until the 25-year-old stepped up.

By Press Association Tuesday 11 Aug 2020, 8:09 AM
35 minutes ago 371 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5172636
Kuzma had 25 points for the night.
Kuzma had 25 points for the night.
Kuzma had 25 points for the night.

STEELY NERVES FROM Kyle Kuzma proved the difference as the Los Angeles Lakers broke their three-game losing streak with a 124-121 win over the Denver Nuggets.

The two teams had gone back and forth all night before Kuzma stepped up to nail a last-second three-pointer from the wing, breaking the Lakers’ run of three-straight losses.

LeBron James’s 29 points and 12 assists led the Lakers, while Anthony Davis contributed 27 points and Kuzma had 25 for the side ranked number one in the Western Conference.

The Phoenix Suns moved to 6-0 since the restart with a thumping 128-101 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Phoenix trailed Oklahoma City by 15 points in the first quarter before Devin Booker’s 35 points and the Suns’ defensive effort turned it around.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The Milwaukee Bucks came off second best in a battle royale between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference as they fell 114-106 to the Toronto Raptors.

The Bucks missed reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, out for oral surgery, as Toronto’s Chris Boucher scored a career-high 25 points and had 11 rebounds in the win.

The Dallas Mavericks fought their way back from a 22-point deficit to beat the Utah Jazz 122-114 while Jimmy Butler’s Miami Heat downed the Indiana Pacers 114-92 in a potential preview of the two teams’ scheduled meeting in the post-season next week.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie