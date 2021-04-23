BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Friday 23 April 2021
Advertisement

Anthony Davis returns from injury as Los Angeles Lakers fall to Dallas Mavericks

The victory came at a cost, however, with the hosts losing Kristaps Porzingis to a left ankle sprain in the third quarter.

By Press Association Friday 23 Apr 2021, 7:54 AM
29 minutes ago 145 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5417898

THE DALLAS MAVERICKS opened a two-game series with a 115-110 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, whose eight-time all-star Anthony Davis was rusty on his return from injury.

Luka Doncic had 30 points and nine rebounds for the Mavericks, who are seventh in the Western Conference but are now without Kristaps Porzingis after the Latvian sprained his left ankle in the third quarter.

Davis, returning after 30 games off the court with heel and right calf concerns, contributed just four points in the 17 minutes he played during the first half before moving to the bench for the defending champions.

Zion Williamson poured in 23 points in as many minutes in his first game against the Orlando Magic, with the New Orleans Pelicans dominating in a 135-100 display that snapped their four-game losing streak.

The Phoenix Suns dropped to second spot in the west after being bested 99-86 by the Boston Celtics, whose guard Kemba Walker matched his season-high score with 32 points which included five three-pointers.

A strong start helped the Milwaukee Bucks to a 124-117 win which was their fourth in a row against top eastern rivals the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Bucks held their lead throughout and at one point were up by 21, with Giannis Antetokounmpo finishing with 27 for the victors.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The San Antonio Spurs moved to ninth in the west and closer to the post-season after they broke a five-game losing streak at home with a 106-91 effort against the Detroit Pistons.

The Chicago Bulls went on a 13-0 run in the third quarter to claim their third win in four games by downing the Charlotte Hornets 108-91.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Murray Kinsella, Bernard Jackman and Gavan Casey look at the bigger picture for Irish women’s rugby, the disconnect between the amateur and pro games, and the anticlimactic ‘northern’ Rainbow Cup.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie