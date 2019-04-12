This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 12 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here are the match-ups as the NBA playoffs get underway this weekend

The Golden State Warriors are gunning for a three-peat.

By AFP Friday 12 Apr 2019, 8:30 AM
1 hour ago 1,258 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4588593

NBA: Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

THE TOP-SEEDED Golden State Warriors face the first challenge in their quest for an NBA three-peat, which begins on Saturday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The back-to-back league champions hope to use home court to their advantage when they open their first round playoff series against Clippers at Oracle Arena. Game two is on Monday night.

“This is what we have been waiting for and we know what is at stake,” forward Klay Thompson said.

There is a sense among the Warriors they need to get the job done before Kevin Durant and Thompson’s pending free agency this summer.

D32p5ZCX4AIveWG

Golden State have a lot going for them — including winning the season series over the Clippers 3-1 and a 27-point blowout in their most recent contest.

The Warriors hardly broke a sweat in that game and it has been similar in the opening round where they have won 16 and lost just two games in the first round in the coach Steve Kerr era.

“It is a good matchup geographically, but it is a hell of an opponent,” said Kerr.

Golden State finished the regular season with the top seed in the Western Conference after finishing with 57 wins and 25 losses.

The Warriors are making their seventh-straight playoff appearance, winning three NBA championships in the last four seasons (2015, 2017, 2018).

They have earned four consecutive NBA finals appearances since their return to the playoffs in 2013.

“I like where we are, I think everybody has their roles in place,” said Durant. “We established those in the last couple of weeks in the season. 

The last month of the season we really put our game into playoff preparation. We were thinking about it every game. 

“We were trying to test the limits mentally to see how far we could take it in the regular season so we could get prepared for the playoffs.”

The Warriors are a much different team than the one that lost to the Clippers in the playoffs in 2014, the last time they failed to reach the finals.

NBA: Miami Heat at Toronto Raptors Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard goes up to make a basket against Miami Heat. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Elsewhere, the Toronto Raptors are itching to exorcise some of their playoff demons when their path to a new playoff fate begins with the Orlando Magic.

When you think of the Raptors’ recent playoff history what stands out the most is teams that failed to live up to expectations. They have two first round exits, two ousters in the league quarter-finals and one in the semis in the past five seasons.

The disappointing finishes resulted in coach Dwane Casey getting fired and led to the trade of DeMar DeRozan for Kawhi Leonard. Leonard has proven to be an upgrade and new coach Nick Nurse is looking better with a versatile and deeply talented team.

“They are playing very well. They are well coached,” Casey said on Thursday of the Magic. “They don’t turn the ball over. They don’t give up rebounds. It is a good squad we are playing.”

Leonard should be well rested having sat out 22 games in the regular season. Forward Pascal Siakam has emerged as one of the league’s most improved players and centre Marc Gasol was a key acquisition for Toronto from Memphis at the trade deadline.

The Magic head into the playoffs with plenty of confidence after an 11-2 surge to finish the season. They have won 22 games and lost just nine since the beginning of February, which allowed them to vault past the Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons.

Source: Serge Ibaka/YouTube

© – AFP, 2019   

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie