Friday 5 November 2021
Thunder rally from 19 points down to edge out Lakers as Miami Heat suffer big defeat

Catch up on all the NBA results.

By Press Association Friday 5 Nov 2021
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in action against the Lakers.
Image: Marcio Jose Sanchez
Image: Marcio Jose Sanchez

THE OKLAHOMA CITY Thunder fought their way back from a significant deficit to beat the Los Angeles Lakers for the second time this season, winning 107-104.

The Thunder, who have lost every game aside from those against the Lakers, relied on a massive fourth-quarter effort from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the victory.

The Canadian scored 11 of his 28 points in the quarter, when team-mate Kenrich Williams had nine of his 13 as their team successfully rallied from a 19-point deficit.

The Utah Jazz solidified their lead in the Western Conference with a 116-98 win over the Atlanta Hawks, with Jordan Clarkson pouring in 30 for the Jazz in the absence of star guard Donovan Mitchell due to injury.

The Phoenix Suns made it three in a row after pulling away late to defeat the Houston Rockets 123-111.

The Miami Heat lost their place atop the Eastern Conference after having their worst scoring night since January 2016.

The Boston Celtics snapped Miami’s five-game winning streak with a miserly defensive effort which left the hosts on the wrong side of a 95-78 scoreline.

The loss meant the Philadelphia 76ers were the new leaders of the East following their 109-98 win over the hapless Detroit Pistons.

Press Association

