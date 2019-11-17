This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 17 November, 2019
Harden scores 49 points in Rockets win, Kawhi-less Clippers crush Hawks

James Harden led the Houston Rockets to their seventh successive win on Saturday, while Paul George starred for the Los Angeles Clippers.

By The42 Team Sunday 17 Nov 2019, 2:40 PM
https://the42.ie/4894935
Houston Rockets star James Harden.

THE HOUSTON ROCKETS extended their winning streak thanks to another dominant display from James Harden, who fuelled a 125-105 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Harden posted 49 points on 41 shots from the field as the Rockets won their seventh consecutive game in the NBA on Saturday.

Rockets star Harden – leading the way in the absence of rested team-mate Russell Westbrook – made 16 of his 41 shots, going eight of 22 from three-point range.

The Timberwolves were led by Karl-Anthony Towns’ 27 points and 15 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Clippers humbled the Atlanta Hawks 150-101 in the absence of Kawhi Leonard.

Leonard missed his second straight game and fourth of the season due to a left knee contusion.

But Paul George stepped up with 37 points in just 20 minutes in his home debut for the Clippers, while Lou Williams (25) and Jerome Robinson (21) combined for 46 from the bench.

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 26 points, 13 rebounds and six assists in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 102-83 victory against the Indiana Pacers.

Kristaps Porzingis and fellow international Luka Doncic inspired the Dallas Mavericks’ 110-102 win over defending champions the Toronto Raptors. Porzingis had 20 points and 15 rebounds, while Doncic recorded 26 points and 15 rebounds.

DeMar DeRozan scored 16 points but made just four of 15 from the field as the San Antonio Spurs suffered a fifth successive defeat – going down 121-116 to the Portland Trail Blazers.

While Zach LaVine finished with 36 points, it was a tough night for the Chicago Bulls, who committed 20 turnovers in a 117-111 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Devonte Graham nailed a three-pointer – his ninth of the game – with 2.8 seconds remaining as the Charlotte Hornets edged the New York Knicks 103-102.

Saturday’s NBA results

Dallas Mavericks 110-102 Toronto Raptors
Portland Trail Blazers 121-116 San Antonio Spurs
Brooklyn Nets 117-111 Chicago Bulls
Milwaukee Bucks 102-83 Indiana Pacers
Charlotte Hornets 103-102 New York Knicks
Houston Rockets 125-105 Minnesota Timberwolves
Miami Heat 109-94 New Orleans Pelicans
Los Angeles Clippers 150-101 Atlanta Hawks

