Wednesday 6 January 2021
LeBron and Davis combine for late run of 15 points as Lakers edge out Grizzlies

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Utah Jazz and the Bulls overcame the Portland Trail Blazers.

By Press Association Wednesday 6 Jan 2021, 8:04 AM
1 hour ago 328 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5317071
Image: Brandon Dill
Image: Brandon Dill

LEBRON JAMES AND Anthony Davis took over down the stretch to propel the Los Angeles Lakers to a 94-92 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

After trailing 79-77 with five minutes left, James and Davis combined for a late run of 15 points to put the Lakers up 92-83 with just over 30 seconds remaining.

Although the Grizzlies were able to string some shots together to close the gap, it ultimately was not enough to stop the Lakers from securing their fourth-straight victory.

The Los Angeles pair both finished with 26 points, while Jonas Valanciunas, Dillon Brooks and Gorgui Dieng split the honours for Memphis with 13 apiece.

In the absence of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving carried the heavy load for Brooklyn as the Nets demolished the Utah Jazz 130-96.

Brooklyn exploded out of the gates with 35 points in the first quarter and never looked like losing from there, as Irving finished with 29 points, six rebounds and five assists.

The win moves the Nets to four wins and four losses for the season.

The Chicago Bulls fought back from an 18-point first-quarter deficit to defeat the Portland Trail Blazers 111-108.

Coby White led the way for the Bulls with 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Portland guards CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard combined for 50 points.

The San Antonio Spurs recovered from giving up multiple double-digit leads to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 116-113 on the back of Patty Mills’ career-high eight three-pointers.

Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic scored 35 points along with 15 rebounds to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 123-116 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

