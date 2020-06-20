This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 20 June, 2020
NBA set dates for return - reports

Under the plans, the finals will be staged at Disneyland in October.

By AFP Saturday 20 Jun 2020, 7:39 PM
56 minutes ago 538 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5128523
File photo of LeBron James.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
File photo of LeBron James.
File photo of LeBron James.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

THE NBA HAS settled upon key dates for the upcoming resumption of its coronavirus-halted 2019-20 season, including an October NBA Finals and NBA Draft, according to multiple reports. 

ESPN and The Athletic said a league memo to clubs set 25 August for the NBA Draft Lottery, 16 October for the 2020 NBA Draft and 18 October for the start of free agency, although no signings can start until 23 October.

A potential seventh game of the best-of-seven NBA Finals would be played on 13 October.

The dates would not become official until the NBA and its players union reach a deal on changes to the collective bargaining agreement related to returning from the March shutdown due to the deadly virus outbreak.

Players seeking an early entry into the NBA Draft would have to declare by 17 August  and would then have until 6 October to drop out if they wish.

As previously revealed, the NBA plans a 30 July restart in a bubble isolation situation at the Walt Disney World sports complex near Orlando, Florida.

The league plans to have 22 teams, 13 from the Western Conference and nine from the Eastern Conference, to start play with a chance to reach the final.

The memo also clarified the timing for transactions, which can be made starting Tuesday for players who will compete in Orlando. Players have until Wednesday to notify clubs they will compete in the restart.

The transaction window lasts until 30 June.

The memo also outlined how teams can replace players not in the bubble for health issues, excused absences or who choose not to go.

From July 1 until the mid-August finish of “seeding” games, substitute players can be signed for players missing due to each of those categories.

Should a player test positive for Covid-19 after seeding games, they could be replaced only by someone with three years or less in the NBA.

Any player refusing to play in the Orlando games would lose about 1.1% of his salary for each missed game to a limit of 14 games, or about 15% of his contract.

Excused absences and those missing for health issues would not lose salary.

This piece was amended to correct an error regarding the planned start date for the NBA. The targeted date is 30 July, not 30 June as first stated. 

© – AFP 2020 

AFP

