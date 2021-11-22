Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 22 November 2021
Late rally leads Chicago Bulls to victory over New York Knicks and top of East

The Knicks will next face the Los Angeles Lakers, whose small forward LeBron James was ejected for drawing blood against the Detroit Pistons.

By Press Association Monday 22 Nov 2021
THE CHICAGO BULLS fought back in the fourth quarter to snatch a 109-103 win over the New York Knicks last night and take their place at the top of the Eastern Conference.

The Bulls threw off a two-point deficit to start the final period with consecutive three-pointers from Coby White and Derrick Jones Jr, before White netted his second three-pointer minutes later and Chicago charged to victory.

The Knicks will next host the LA Lakers, who managed to defeat the lowly Detroit Pistons despite the loss of LeBron James from the game.

James was ejected early in the third after he drew blood when he hit Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart in the face, with Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook forced to carry their team home 121-116.

The LA Clippers snapped a two-game losing run with a 97-91 victory over their Western Conference rivals the Dallas Mavericks at Staples Center.

After going to the half down by one point, Paul George and Reggie Jackson exploded with a combined 20 points for the hosts to lead by nine at the end of the third quarter.

There were also respective victories for the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns, who are first and second in the West, over the Toronto Raptors and the  short-handed Denver Nuggets.

Press Association

