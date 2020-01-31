Young stars in shock win, Clippers honour Lakers legend Bryant and Raptors roar on

TRAE YOUNG ALMOST single-handedly stunned the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA overnight, while the Los Angeles Clippers paid tribute to Kobe Bryant.

Named an All-Star starter ahead of Ben Simmons, 21-year-old guard Young outshone his fellow Eastern Conference star as the Atlanta Hawks topped the 76ers 127-117.

Young had a double-double before the first quarter ended and finished with 39 points and a career-high 18 assists in the upset, while Simmons went 10-of-15 from the field for a team-high 31 points.

The Clippers set rivalries aside before their clash with the Sacramento Kings to honour Los Angeles Lakers legend Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and the other seven people killed in Sunday’s helicopter crash.

Paul George narrated a moving video that was broadcast before 24 seconds of silence while Bryant’s old Lakers jerseys, normally covered during Clippers games at Staples Center, were left visible.

Narrated by Paul George, the LA Clippers pay tribute to Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and all of the lives lost on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/EkSamRXIii — NBA (@NBA) January 31, 2020

Kobe's retired jerseys. Source: Kelvin Kuo

Sacramento went on to win 124-103 as Kawhi Leonard, who was involved in the warm-up, failed to play a minute due to lower back tightness.

Elsewhere, newly-named all-stars Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam combined for 42 points as the reigning NBA champion Toronto Raptors won their ninth straight game with a 115-109 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Lowry scored 14 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter, and Siakam added 19 as the visiting Raptors extended their season-best winning streak.

Lowry, who is headed to the All-Star Game for the sixth straight season, was named as one of seven reserves from the Eastern Conference to join teammate Siakam, who was chosen as a starter last week.

Serge Ibaka scored a team-high 26 points in the win as the Raptors completed a three-game sweep of the season series with the Cavaliers.

In the late game, Nikola Jokic had 28 points and 10 assists, and Will Barton scored 18 as Denver Nuggets pulled out a 106-100 win over the Utah Jazz.

And Jayson Tatum returned after three games out with a groin injury and celebrated his first All-Star nod in fitting fashion, contributing 20 points, six rebounds and two assists as the Boston Celtics topped the Golden State Warriors 119-104.

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal proved a point to those who overlooked him for a place in the All-Star Game in Chicago, posting 34 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in a 121-107 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Thursday’s results

Toronto Raptors 115-109 Cleveland Cavaliers

Washington Wizards 121-107 Charlotte Hornets

Atlanta Hawks 127-117 Philadelphia 76ers

Boston Celtics 119-104 Golden State Warriors

Sacramento Kings 124-103 Los Angeles Clippers

Denver Nuggets 106-100 Utah Jazz

- reporting from AFP and OmniSport

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!