This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 19 °C Thursday 13 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bath appoint former England assistant as new head coach

Neal Hatley has made the step up from forwards coach to the top job.

By AFP Thursday 13 Aug 2020, 11:49 AM
59 minutes ago 1,200 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5174776
Neal Hatley.
Image: John Walton
Neal Hatley.
Neal Hatley.
Image: John Walton

PREMIERSHIP CLUB BATH hired former England assistant Neal Hatley as their new head coach on Thursday.

Hatley arrived at Bath last year to oversee forwards and defence and he will now work under the team’s director of rugby Stuart Hooper.

The former England Saxons prop was appointed England scrum coach by Eddie Jones in 2016.

“Neal’s ability to connect with the players and develop those relationships, along with his ability to deliver the key principles of our play, is a huge skill,” Hooper said.

“He takes players on the journey and helps them understand why we do what we do.”

Hatley made 193 Premiership appearances before beginning his coaching career as an academy manager at London Irish.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“As head coach, I’m responsible for field performance. With my focus on delivering great performances on the pitch, it allows Stuart to focus on how we want to play and perform,” Hatley said.

“I want to make sure I get the best out of our players and that’s a lot about building relationships, knowing they trust your leadership.”

© AFP 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie