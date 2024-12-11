Neil Doak appointed Ireland Men’s U20s head coach

NEIL DOAK HAS been appointed as head coach of the Ireland U20 side before the 2025 Six Nations tournament.

Former Ulster scrum-half Doak has coached the Ireland U18s and Combined Academies in recent seasons, and was part of the Ireland U20s coaching team for last summer’s U20 World Championship in South Africa as a senior coach. He has also overseen a umber of preparatory camps at the IRFU High Performance Centre in recent weeks.

Doak will be assisted during the 2025 campaign by assistant coaches Ian Keatley, who continues in his role from last year’s Six Nations and U20 World Championship, and former Connacht second row Andrew Browne and Seamus Toomey.

An extended Ireland U20s squad will step up preparations for the Six Nations in the coming weeks, as they face Italy U20s in an uncapped match on Friday 20 December at St Mary’s College (kick-off 2pm), before taking on a Leinster Development XV at Energia Park on Saturday 4 January (kick-off 5pm).

Ireland begin their Six Nations campaign in late January against England.

2025 Six Nations U20 Tournament

Thursday 30 January

Ireland v England, Virgin Media Park, Cork, 7.45pm.

Saturday 8 February

Scotland v Ireland, Edinburgh, 7.45pm.

Friday 21 February

Wales v Ireland, Rodney Parade, 7.45pm.

Friday 7 March

Ireland v France, Virgin Media Park, Cork, 8pm.

Friday 14 March