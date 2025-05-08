'Why wouldn’t you take that?' - Lions hope Sexton can have big impact

HE POPPED UP unexpectedly on stage soon before the Lions squad was named, stuck around for only a few minutes, and was gone again.

Johnny Sexton keeps a low profile these days, but he is missed by the rugby media. The former Ireland, Leinster, and Lions has always been a riveting character. Even when you could see he didn’t really want to engage, he often ended up saying interesting things.

It would have been intriguing to hear today about his decision to move into coaching full-time from this summer onwards, first with Andy Farrell’s Lions and then in a new role with the IRFU that will see him continue as one of Farrell’s Ireland assistants.

It’s not that long ago that Sexton was convinced that coaching wasn’t for him. He retired from playing and moved into a job with packaging company Ardagh Group, seemingly content to disconnect from the professional game.

But the game quickly drew him back in as Farrell convinced Sexton to take on a part-time role this season, working with Ireland’s out-halves and on their kicking game. Word is that he quickly began to influence other areas like their attack, which obviously would have been the case when he was playing too.

And this summer, less than a year since taking up that part-time role with Ireland, Sexton will become an assistant coach for the Lions.

This will be Sexton’s third Lions tour. He went as a player in 2013 and 2017 but missed out on selection for the 2021 trip under Warren Gatland.

“It’s a huge day for all the players,” said Sexton ahead of the squad naming this afternoon.

Advertisement

“It’s one of the best days of your career, but it can be one of the worst days of your career.”

Sexton is going full-time with the IRFU next season. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Sexton confirmed that his Lions role will be similar to the one he’s been doing with Ireland.

“Looking after particularly the kicking side of the game,” said Sexton.

“Obviously, there’s some amazing talent picked there from that point of view, so I’m there to help out wherever I can.

“It’s a short tour, but I’ve experienced a lot as a kicker and a player, so being able to pass on my experience is something I’m very passionate about.”

Sexton shared his forthright view of Finn Russell last autumn before he took on the Ireland position, suggesting that the Scotland out-half had “flashy” skills but wasn’t the kind of Test match animal that someone like Owen Farrell is.

It seems likely that Sexton will be buying Russell a pint or two when the squad gather.

While he didn’t speak specifically about that today, Sexton stressed that players and coaches from different nations have to come together quickly on a Lions tour.

“When you come in, you leave your rivalries at the door,” said Sexton.

“You’ve a responsibility to the Lions jersey to mix with the other nations, but it happens naturally. The guys you’re at war with for the Six Nations become your best friends and that’s what has happened on a few other tours.

“It’s the pinnacle, when you get picked today it’s one thing, but fighting for a Test jersey and if you’re lucky enough to be on a successful tour, that will live with you forever.”

Sexton succeeds a Lions legend in Neil Jenkins as he gets set to lead their kicking game this summer.

Sexton worked with Neil Jenkins on two Lions tours. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Welshman Jenkins played on the 1997 and 2001 Lions tours, starting on all three Tests in ’97, then was a coach on the 2009, 2013, 2017, and 2021 tours.

Farrell is hoping that Sexton will have a similar impact on this Lions trip.

“He is bringing himself, that’s what he’s bringing,” said Farrell when asked what he hopes Sexton will add, “all the stuff that goes with that.

“His remit, his role and responsibility, the bigger-picture stuff, is the kicking side of things, but along with Neil Jenkins and the fantastic work that he has done on all the tours that he has been over, it’s not just been about the kicking.

“We lean on that experience and the knowledge they’ve had on tours that’s coming up, so why wouldn’t you take that?”