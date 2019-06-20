Ireland U21 winger set to put off move to England in favour of Shamrock Rovers

UCD WINGER NEIL Farrugia looks set to turn down a move to England in order to complete his education.

The 20-year-old is one of the most talented young players in the League of Ireland, and he has attracted a number of offers from across the water.

Farrugia went on trial to Manchester City’s U23s with Students team-mate Liam Scales earlier this season. He opted against joining Queens Park Rangers last year, while Middlesbrough have most recently been interested.

However, according to the Irish Independent, the left-sided player will join SSE Airtricity League Premier Division challengers Shamrock Rovers on an 18-month deal this summer.

Education has always been important for the player, who earned 600 points in his Leaving Certificate, and this will allow him to finish his degree in Biomedical Science at UCD while making the step up to one of the country’s top clubs.

Facing Shamrock Rovers defender Joey O'Brien. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Farrugia, who is also eligible to play for Spain, Malta and France, has been part of Stephen Kenny’s Ireland U21s set-up but injury ruled him out of the recent Toulon Tournament.

The Indo also reports that UCD captain Gary O’Neill will sign for Stephen Bradley’s side, while ex-Dundalk striker David McMillan is on their wish-list.

