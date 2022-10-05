Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 5 October 2022
Advertisement

Neil Lennon backed to give Cypriots edge against Man United

Erik ten Hag’s side travel to Nicosia in the Europa League on Thursday.

By Press Association Wednesday 5 Oct 2022, 6:38 PM
41 minutes ago 1,208 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5885249
Neil Lennon (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Neil Lennon (file pic).
Neil Lennon (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

OMONIA FORWARD Loizos Loizou has backed boss Neil Lennon to give the Cypriot side the edge in Thursday’s Europa League tie against Manchester United.

The 19-year-old reckons Lennon’s experience will prove crucial in the clash with Erik ten Hag’s side, when Omonia will be looking for their first win in Group E having lost their opening two games to Sheriff and Real Sociedad.

“Yes, he can make it (the difference),” the Cyprus international told the PA news agency. “He always tells us we are not scared of anyone – but we still have to be at our best levels.

“He helps us think we’re not playing against one of the best teams in the world, just to play like we always play.

“He can help us win. In his career as a coach, he won a lot of trophies and titles. He knows how to win these titles.”

Loizou, youngest ever player and scorer for both club and country, having made his Omonia debut at 15, has also credited the former Celtic boss with improving his game.

Lennon moved to Nicosia in March and guided them to the Cypriot Cup in May and currently has them fourth in the Cypriot First Division after Saturday’s 2-0 win at Doxa.

“When the manager came to the team he helped me improve everything,” said Loizou, who has attracted interest from Stuttgart while Club Brugge had a €2.5 million offer rejected in the summer.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

“He knows the club expects a lot from me and he helped me to always be one of the best. He has helped me not to be scared of anyone.

“He puts me under a lot of pressure, I can feel the pressure and I like it. He expects a lot from me.”

Loizou, who counts former Celtic striker Gary Hooper and ex-Rangers winger Brandon Barker as team-mates, continued: “Our team, when he arrived, was not like we are now.

“We were seventh in the league but when he came he helped us win the cup and this is very good for us. We need titles at this club.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie