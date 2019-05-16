This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
‘There is no evidence to suggest I can't take the job on. I know how to win titles here’

It’s his second spell as the club’s manager, but Neil Lennon has been questioned following the Old Firm defeat at Ibrox

By The42 Team Thursday 16 May 2019, 8:00 PM
1 hour ago 1,636 Views 8 Comments
NEIL LENNON HAS responded to criticism following last weekend’s Old Firm loss to Rangers by defending his record as a Celtic player and manager.

neil-lennon-celtic-2018-19_i4f9rc6plyvl1i827ii2durba Celtic boss, Neil Lennon.

Lennon took over from Brendan Rodgers in February when his fellow Northern Irishman left the Scottish champions for Leicester, and he will remain in charge until at least the end of the season.

Lennon recently guided the club to their eighth successive Scottish Premiership title, but came under fire after Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to fierce rivals Rangers. 

A permanent position has yet to be given to Lennon, who spent seven years as a Celtic player, before returning to manage the club for four years in 2010.

“There is no evidence to suggest I can’t take the job on,” Lennon said, speaking at the club’s training complex.

I have been here since 2000 and in that time Celtic have won 14 league titles and I have played a part in 10 of them.

“So I think I know how to win titles here. I think that gets overlooked.”

The former Celtic captain went on to accuse a small group of the club’s fans of taking his success for granted.

“I think there is a new breed of supporters, here or elsewhere,” he said.

Since 20 years ago the only thing they have seen is success. They don’t remember the 1990s as the older generation do.

“I can’t take it for granted, they might. That comes from an immaturity from their point of view.

“In present-day football there is always a furore after one game, whether it be social media or phone-ins.”

Rangers v Celtic - Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership - Ibrox Stadium Celtic suffered a humbling 2-0 defeat to Rangers last weekend at Ibrox. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Celtic will be presented with the trophy at Sunday’s home game against Hearts, their last league fixture of the season before once again taking on the Edinburgh side in the Scottish Cup final later this month.

“If we win the cup that will be my seventh cup and any time we lost the league that I have been involved in it was on the last day of the season,” said Lennon.

Celtic have the chance to complete an historic domestic treble when they travel to Hampden Park on 25 May, which may be Lennon’s final game in charge of the club.

