This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 24 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Neil Lennon admits he remains unsure about his Celtic future

The former Hibs boss is adamant he will be coaching next year, but it may not be at Parkhead.

By The42 Team Friday 24 May 2019, 1:05 PM
1 hour ago 907 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4650218
Neil Lennon.
Image: Ian Rutherford
Neil Lennon.
Neil Lennon.
Image: Ian Rutherford

NEIL LENNON REMAINS unsure if he will still be in charge of Celtic next season, but he is expecting to fill a coaching role somewhere in 2019-20.

The Northern Irishman, who previously enjoyed four trophy-laden years in charge of the Hoops, returned to Parkhead in February when Brendan Rodgers left for Leicester.

He was handed a short-term deal through to the end of the season and charged with the task of completing a domestic treble.

Celtic have wrapped up an eighth successive Scottish Premiership title and can round their season off in style on Saturday when they take on Hearts in the Scottish Cup final.

That outing could prove to be Lennon’s last at the helm, amid links to the likes of Jose Mourinho and David Moyes, with the 47-year-old unable to speculate on his future beyond admitting that he intends to be working next season.

Lennon told BBC Sport: “I want to manage.

“Take a holiday first and then have a look at things and see what’s there.

“I’ve really enjoyed the last three years being back in Scotland. I’ve had some great success both at Hibs and Celtic.

“I’ve enjoyed it immensely and it’s been really good for me so if it’s not to be Celtic then I’m hoping for a new challenge somewhere else.

“I would love it [if I stayed on at Celtic]. It’s a privileged position, I’ve done it before.”

Lennon claims the thinking of the Celtic board will not be swayed by the outcome of a cup final clash with Hearts, adding: “I’ve been told that already by the hierarchy and I’ve no reason not to believe that.”

A man who spent seven years with the Bhoys as a player believes he could not have done any more to put himself in contention for a full-time appointment.

He has faced criticism at times, but he considers that to have been unfair as he was working with somebody else’s team.

“It’s not my side, it’s Brendan’s and it’s not my style of play, it’s Brendan’s,” Lennon said.

“People saying, ‘well the performances aren’t the same’, well they are.

“If I had gone in there and changed things and it hadn’t worked, then I would’ve been making a huge mistake.

“It was important to get the players over the line, win the league. The training, everything, we kept the same. You’ve got to put the players first. It’s an important piece of the club’s history that they could achieve here.

“Going forward, the style of play I think can be a little bit different. Teams are starting to work out the way we play. We need to be more flexible in our style.

“I was a bit shocked that Brendan had left, just the timing of it, but it’s understandable because it’s a professional decision at the end of the day and he’s back in the Premier League with a great club that I know of.

“When the inevitable happened, then I was ready to ask the question of myself and thought, ‘yeah, I’m going to do this, I want to do this’.”

Gavan Casey is joined by Ryan Bailey and Andy Dunne to look ahead to Saturday’s Pro14 final, look at whether Joey Carbery’s move has paid off and Jack Conan talks about how his body is holding up.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie