Neil Lennon laments Celtic’s ‘tippy-tappy football’ in Ross County loss

CELTIC MANAGER Neil Lennon admits his team drive him round the bend with their “tippy-tappy football”.

The Scottish Premiership champions saw their hold on the title slip further out of their grasp after a 1-0 defeat by Ross County in Dingwall on Sunday night.

Rangers are now just seven points away from ending Celtic’s nine-year monopoly and the result in the Highlands heightened the prospect of them doing so at Parkhead on 21 March.

Celtic had about three-quarters of the possession at the Global Energy Stadium and 20 shots at goal, but only four efforts were on target.

The absence of a clinical edge frustrated Lennon who implored his players to hit the target and move the ball quickly.

They paid the price for some bad misses – Ryan Christie put the ball out of the stadium from seven yards away from goal – while Jordan White scored with a free header from a set-piece.

After falling 18 points behind Rangers, Lennon said: “There are no excuses. It’s not Covid, it’s not a shutdown, it’s not losing players.

“There’s a couple of injuries here and there but in the main we should have been more comfortable, especially with the run we have been on. Confidence was good.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon.

“But we revert back to playing tippy-tappy football at times. It drives me nuts.

“I’m sure we’ll get heavily criticised. Whether it’s right or wrong after this performance, it doesn’t matter, it’s the nature of the beast.”