BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Monday 22 February 2021
Advertisement

Neil Lennon laments Celtic’s ‘tippy-tappy football’ in Ross County loss

Ross County defeated Celtic 1-0 on the back of Jordan White’s header.

By Press Association Monday 22 Feb 2021, 8:09 AM
8 minutes ago 104 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5361609

CELTIC MANAGER Neil Lennon admits his team drive him round the bend with their “tippy-tappy football”.

The Scottish Premiership champions saw their hold on the title slip further out of their grasp after a 1-0 defeat by Ross County in Dingwall on Sunday night.

Rangers are now just seven points away from ending Celtic’s nine-year monopoly and the result in the Highlands heightened the prospect of them doing so at Parkhead on 21 March.

Celtic had about three-quarters of the possession at the Global Energy Stadium and 20 shots at goal, but only four efforts were on target.

The absence of a clinical edge frustrated Lennon who implored his players to hit the target and move the ball quickly.

They paid the price for some bad misses – Ryan Christie put the ball out of the stadium from seven yards away from goal – while Jordan White scored with a free header from a set-piece.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

After falling 18 points behind Rangers, Lennon said: “There are no excuses. It’s not Covid, it’s not a shutdown, it’s not losing players.

“There’s a couple of injuries here and there but in the main we should have been more comfortable, especially with the run we have been on. Confidence was good.

2.58140175 Celtic manager Neil Lennon.

“But we revert back to playing tippy-tappy football at times. It drives me nuts.

“I’m sure we’ll get heavily criticised. Whether it’s right or wrong after this performance, it doesn’t matter, it’s the nature of the beast.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie