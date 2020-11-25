BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Wednesday 25 November 2020
Advertisement

Neil Lennon defends managerial record as Celtic fans call for him to go

A banner held up outside Celtic Park by the Green Brigade today read: ‘Save the ten – time to go, Neil.’

By AFP Wednesday 25 Nov 2020, 7:48 PM
52 minutes ago 1,700 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5278989

hibernian-v-celtic-scottish-premiership-easter-road Neil Lennon pictured after Celtic's 2-2 draw with Hibernian last weekend. Source: PA

NEIL LENNON DEFENDED his record in his second spell as Celtic coach today after an influential fans’ group joined the calls for him to quit.

The Scottish champions’ hopes of achieving a record 10th consecutive league title are fading as they trail Glasgow rivals Rangers by 11 points, although Celtic have two games in hand.

A banner held up outside Celtic Park by Ultras section the Green Brigade today read: “Save the ten – time to go, Neil.”

Lennon took charge of Celtic for a second time in February 2019 when Brendan Rodgers departed for Leicester City. He guided the club to the past two league titles, plus the 2019 Scottish Cup, 2020 League Cup and has led the side to next month’s Scottish Cup final.

“Fans are entitled to voice their opinion, whether I agree with it or not is irrelevant, they have put it out there,” Lennon said at his pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Europa League trip to Sparta Prague.

“It’s something that I am not really going to engage with, I’ve got a job to do here and I think I’ve done it pretty well since I came back in.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Rangers are off to their best start to a league season in 53 years and Lennon believes Celtic’s campaign is being unfairly assessed in comparison. The Hoops’ defeat in the Old Firm derby last month was their only domestic loss this calendar year.

“We have made a better start to the league than we did two years ago when we went on to win the treble,” added Lennon.

“We are going through a sticky patch if you want to call it that, all teams do and good teams come out the other end and so do good managers, that’s what I firmly believe we will do.”

However, Celtic have consistently fallen short in European football under Lennon, failing to qualify for the Champions League for the past two seasons.

A 4-1 home defeat to Sparta three weeks ago was a new low and anything other than a win in the Czech capital will end their run in the Europa League at the group stage.

© – AFP, 2020

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie