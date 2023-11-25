'No question' - Neil Lennon says he wants to be the next Ireland manager

NEIL LENNON HAS declared his ambition to succeed Stephen Kenny as Republic of Ireland manager.

The FAI confirmed Stephen Kenny’s exit on Wednesday, stating the recruitment process for a new head coach had begun. It is expected to be led by FAI director of football Marc Canham.

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon has featured prominently in the betting lists for the position, and speaking today on Premier Sports, Lennon says he wants the job.

“No question”, replied Lennon when asked if he is interested in the job. “It’s a fabulous job, to start with. I have achieved a lot in my career, in terms of my ambitions: playing for Celtic, managing Celtic. Managing Ireland would be another ambition of mine. There will be a plethora candidates and there will be a process to go through, but I’d love to have a chat and have a crack at it.”

“Normally, when you’re going for a club job, your representatives would send in your CV or make it known you’re interested. I don’t know what the process would be for the FAI. I’m sure they have been thinking about it, and I am sure they will do a shortlist and I am hoping to be on it.”

Lennon’s first job in management was with Celtic, whom he took over in 2010, winning three league titles before moving to Bolton Wanderers. He was left during his second season with the club, coaching Hibernians for three years before making a return to Celtic between 2019 and 2021. His most recent job was with Omonia in Cyprus, with whom he won a domestic cup but was sacked seven months after taking charge, respectable results in Europe not enough to mitigate against poor league results.

“It’s Ireland, it means so much to me as a person, so if the opportunity came along I’d love to have a conversation. It’s an opportunity that doesn’t come around very often.

“I’ve turned down jobs previously, I haven’t spoken about them, but [turned them down] because they weren’t right. I believe my best years are in front of me as a coach, because of the age I am and the experience I’ve got in all walks of the game.”